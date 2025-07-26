Astros vs. Athletics: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 26, 2025

Nick Kurtz lit up Houston with a first four-home run night from an Athletics batter as his team won 12-5 on Friday. They had also won the series opener 5-2, securing the series win.
The Athletics (44-62), despite being 17.0 games behind the Astros, continue the long rebuild before their eventual move to Las Vegas. The Astros (60-44) have dropped 10 of their last 20 games but still lead the AL West by 5.0 games.
Astros vs. Athletics Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT at Daikin Park
Money Line: Astros (-135), Athletics (+114)
Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.5 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Astros vs. Athletics Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Astros
- Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger),
- Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique),
- Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf),
- Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand),
- Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand),
- Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib),
- Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle),
- Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm),
- Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb),
- Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Athletics
- Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor),
- Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand),
- Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip),
- Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Astros
- RF Cam Smith R
- LF Jose Altuve R
- DH Yainer Diaz R
- 1B C. Walker R
- C V. Caratini S
- 3B M. Dubon R
- 2B B. Matthews R
- SS Zack Short R
- CF C. McCormick
Athletics
- CF L. Butler L
- SS Jacob Wilson R
- 1B Nick Kurtz L
- DH Brent Rooker R
- C S. Langeliers R
- LF T. Soderstrom L
- RF M. Andujar R
- 3B Gio Urshela R
- 2B Luis Urias R
Astros vs. Athletics Game 3: Picks and prediction
The Athletics have a better collective average, .265 compared to Astros' .244, and slightly better collective ERA, 4.55 compared to Astros' 4.59 in the last ten games. Apart from Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson is also an important lienup piece batting at .312.
A's starter Jacob Lopez (3-6, 4.60 ERA) should have his work cut out against the top half of the Astros lineup, who will look to back their ace Hunter Brown (9-4, 2.57 ERA) expected to take the win.
Picks: Astros ML (-135), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Astros 4, Athletics 3