Astros vs. Athletics: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 26, 2025

Nick Kurtz lit up Houston with a first four-home run night from an Athletics batter as his team won 12-5 on Friday. They had also won the series opener 5-2, securing the series win.

The Athletics (44-62), despite being 17.0 games behind the Astros, continue the long rebuild before their eventual move to Las Vegas. The Astros (60-44) have dropped 10 of their last 20 games but still lead the AL West by 5.0 games.

Astros vs. Athletics Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT at Daikin Park

Money Line: Astros (-135), Athletics (+114)

Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.5 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Astros vs. Athletics Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Astros

Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger),

Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique),

Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf),

Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand),

Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand),

Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib),

Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle),

Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm),

Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee),

Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb),

Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow),

J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics

Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor),

Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand),

Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip),

Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Astros

RF Cam Smith R LF Jose Altuve R DH Yainer Diaz R 1B C. Walker R C V. Caratini S 3B M. Dubon R 2B B. Matthews R SS Zack Short R CF C. McCormick

Athletics

CF L. Butler L SS Jacob Wilson R 1B Nick Kurtz L DH Brent Rooker R C S. Langeliers R LF T. Soderstrom L RF M. Andujar R 3B Gio Urshela R 2B Luis Urias R

Astros vs. Athletics Game 3: Picks and prediction

The Athletics have a better collective average, .265 compared to Astros' .244, and slightly better collective ERA, 4.55 compared to Astros' 4.59 in the last ten games. Apart from Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson is also an important lienup piece batting at .312.

A's starter Jacob Lopez (3-6, 4.60 ERA) should have his work cut out against the top half of the Astros lineup, who will look to back their ace Hunter Brown (9-4, 2.57 ERA) expected to take the win.

Picks: Astros ML (-135), Under 7.5 runs

Prediction: Astros 4, Athletics 3

