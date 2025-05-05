Astros vs. Brewers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros (17-16) are on the road to face the Milwaukee Brewers (17-18) for a three-game series. American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will host the matchup, with both teams looking to find some momentum.
The Astros suffered a humiliating series defeat at the hands of the Chicago White Sox and are third in the AL West, 3.0 games behind the leaders Seattle Mariners. On the other hand, the Brewers are also third in the NL Central and 4.0 games behind the leaders Chicago Cubs, the team that beat them in a three-game series over the weekend.
Astros vs. Brewers Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Monday, May 5th, 2025, 7:40 p.m. E.T
Money Line: Brewers -116
Over/Under: Over 8 runs
Weather: Party Cloudy, 66 °F, 11 mph wind, 5% chance of precipitation
Astros vs. Brewers Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Astros
- Taylor Trammell: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Shawn Dubin: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Forrest Whitley: 15 Day IL (Knee),
- J.P. France: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Pedro Leon: 10 Day IL (Knee),
- Spencer Arrighetti: 15 Day IL (Thumb),
- Cristian Javier: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Garcia: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Brewers
- Garrett Mitchell: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Connor Thomas: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Robert Gasser: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nestor Cortes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Blake Perkins: 60 Day IL (Shin),
- D.L. Hall: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Brandon Woodruff: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Aaron Ashby: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
- Aaron Civale: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Sal Frelick: day-to-day (Knee)
Projected Lineups
Astros
- SS Jeremy Pena [R]
- LF Jose Altuve [R]
- DH Y. Alvarez [L]
- 1B C. Walker [R]
- 3B I. Paredes [R]
- C Yainer Diaz [R]
- RF Zach Dezenzo [R]
- CF Jake Meyers [R]
- 2B B. Rodgers [R]
Brewers
- CF J. Chourio [R]
- 2B Brice Turang [L]
- C W. Contreras [R]
- DH C. Yelich [L]
- 1B Rhys Hoskins [R]
- RF Sal Frelick [L]
- LF I. Collins [S]
- SS Joey Ortiz [R]
- 3B Caleb Durbin [R]
Astros vs. Brewers Game 1: Prediction and Picks
The Astros will get a boost with Yordan Alvarez back in the lineup. Jeremy Pena is on a eight-game hit streak but power-hitting has been a concern for Houston with team highs of four home runs from Pena, Issac Paredes and Jose Altuve.
The Brewers' batting has mostly relied on Jackson Chourio who has 24 RBIs for the team this season. However, he is hitting at .095 in his last five games. Brice Turang is the other star in the lineup. He has 16 RBIs and is leading the team with a .315 average.
On the mound, Ronel Blanco for the Astros takes on Tobias Myers from the Brewers. Blanco has relatively more experience and has made a better start to the season with a 2-2 record.
Prediction: Brewers 5, Astros 4
Picks
Brewers -116
Over 8 Runs