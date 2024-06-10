Astros vs. Giants Game 1 Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 10 MLB 2024

After squandering a 7-4 lead, the Houston Astros failed to get past their AL West rival, the Los Angeles Angels. The team won the series but dropped their record to 30-36. The Stros will hope to rebound when they take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday in Game 1.

The Giants are also struggling, with a 32-34 record. Their 7-2 defeat to the Texas Rangers broke their three-game winning streak. The Giants are two games behind the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

The Stros will hand over the ball to Spencer Arrighetti in Game 1. The righty has struggled this season with a disastrous 5.79 ERA. Arrighetti has a 3-5 record with a 1.67 WHIP. In 46.2 innings pitched, the 24-year-old has struck out 55 opponent hitters.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, taking the mound for the Giants will be left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison. The rookie has a 4-3 record with a 4.18 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. Harrison has 65 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched. The 22-year-old will need enough support from the plate to sustain against their opponent.

Astros vs. Giants Baseball Betting Odds

Yahoo Sports - screenshot

How to watch Astros vs. Giants?

The opening game of this series will be telecast on Space City Home Network, MLBN, and NBCS BA. Fans who want to catch the live stream, tune in to Fubo TV. The first pitch is scheduled at 6:45 p.m. PDT.

Astros vs. Giants Prediction

The Giants have a rookie pitcher going up against some veteran players. Despite their struggle, the Stros seem to be picking up their pace. In the last three games, the Stros scored 20 runs, while the Giants have scored 10. When it comes to home runs, the Stros hold the fourth rank, with 84.

Despite Arrighetti's struggle, the offense is expected to kick in for the Stros. The Giants are not too strong with their offensive gameplay. They hold the 19th rank in the league, with 64 home runs.

Yordan Alvarez is one of the biggest hitters on the team and is one of the players to watch out for. Jose Altuve and Jeremey Pena are also top hitters on the team. The Giants have Matt Chapman and Thairo Estrada as their top hitters.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback