Astros vs. Orioles: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 23, 2025

Dual three-run blasts from Jeremy Pena and Christian Walker gave the Houston Astros their second consecutive win of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. Houston has scored 17 runs in the first two games. Saturday's matchup will be the sixth and penultimate meeting between the two teams this year.
The Astros have a 71-58 record and still lead the AL West, but only by 2.0 games. Meanwhile, the Orioles are out of contention, rock bottom in the AL East with a 59-69 record.
Astros vs. Orioles Game 3: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET at Oriole Park in Camden Yards
Money Line: Orioles -121, Astros +102
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9 runs
Weather: Mostly sunny, 77 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 11 mph out
Astros vs. Orioles Game 3: Injuries and lineups
Injuries
Astros
- Taylor Trammell: 10-day IL (Neck)
- Jake Meyers: 10-day IL (Calf)
- Bennett Sousa: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Josh Hader: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Brandon Walter: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Zach Dezenzo: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Isaac Paredes: 60-day IL (Hamstring)
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Yordan Alvarez: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Pedro Leon: 60-day IL (Knee)
Orioles
- Jordan Westburg: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (Wrist)
- Adley Rutschman: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Scott Blewett: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Colin Selby: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Brandon Young: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Felix Bautista: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Jorge Mateo: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Albert Suarez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Zach Eflin: 60-day IL (Back)
- Cody Poteet: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Tyler Wells: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Gary Sánchez: 60-day IL (Knee)
Expected lineups
Astros
- SS Jeremy Pena R
- 3B C. Correa R
- DH Jose Altuve R
- 1B C. Walker R
- LF J. Sanchez L
- C Yainer Diaz R
- 2B M. Dubon R
- RF Cam Smith R
- CF Jacob Melton L
Orioles
- 2B J. Holliday L
- SS G. Henderson L
- DH R. Mountcastle R
- C S. Basallo L
- CF C. Cowser L
- 1B Coby Mayo R
- RF D. Beavers L
- 3B J. Jackson R
- LF D. Carlson S
Astros vs. Orioles Game 3: Expert picks and predictions
The Houston Astros' Cristian Javier (1-1, 3.38 ERA) battles the Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer (9-9, 3.97 ERA) in the starting pitcher matchup. This would be just the third start for Javier this year, earning three runs in 8.0 innings pitched. Despite a high season ERA, Kremer is in hot form with just one earned run over 15.0 innings in last two starts.
Despite their performance in the first two games, the Astros have a .196 average in their last 10. Similarly, the Orioles have collectively pitched an excellent 2.96 ERA in their last 10 games. Yainer Diaz is the major shining light for the Houston with five RBIs over that span, while Jackson Holliday has slugged 15 homers for the Os in 2025.
Prediction: Orioles 5, Astros 4
Picks: Orioles ML (-121), Under 9.5 runs