Astros vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 15, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are set to begin a big series on Thursday night between the American League West rivals. Houston comes into this game with a record of 22-20, while Texas is sitting at 23-21 on the season.

This is a division that appears to be wide open this season, and this should be a great game to begin the set. Here is a look at the matchup that is set on Thursday night, and predictions that should be made.

Astros vs. Rangers prediction

Jacob DeGrom is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Houston Astros will be sending Hunter Brown to the mound for this game, and he is pitching extremely well this season. Brown has gone 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA this season, but he will be facing a good lineup in this game.

Jeremy Pena is having a big season at the plate for the Astros as he leads the way with a .315 batting average and 23 RBIs. Houston does have some holes in its lineup, but it is a streaky team.

Jacob DeGrom is on the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, and he is 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA this season. DeGrom continues to get better with each start, and he should have a good outing in this one.

Wyatt Langford comes into this game with eight home runs, and Texas is starting to show off more power. This should be another big day for the Rangers offense as they get the win.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 2

Astros vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: Houston Astros +110, Texas Rangers -130

Run Spread: Astros +1.5 (-215), Rangers -1.5 (+175)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)

Astros vs. Rangers injuries

Houston Astros injury report:

Yordan Alvarez (LF/DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand muscle strain)

Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-day IL (Broken right thumb)

Forrest Whitley (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee sprain)

Hayden Wesneski (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow discomfort)

Cristian Javier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Taylor Trammell (OF): 10-Day IL (Right calf strain)

Luis Garcia (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Texas Rangers injury report:

Chris Martin (RHP): TBD (Right elbow tightness)

Luke Jackson (RHP): TBD (Right hand hit by comebacker)

Corey Seager (SS): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Kevin Pillar (OF): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)

Kumar Rocker (RHP): Early May (Right shoulder impingement)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow strain)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Astros vs. Rangers picks

Money Line: Texas Rangers -130

Run Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+175)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-125)

