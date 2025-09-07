Astros vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 7, 2025

The Houston Astros rebounded with an impressive 11-0 shutout after the Texas Rangers took the series opener in 12 innings. This will be the last game in Texas, with each team taking 3 wins apiece. Rangers lead 5-4 so far.
Rangers (73-70) had a chance to cut the Astros' (78-65) lead to 2.0 games at the start of the series. But with Saturday's win, Houston has retained the 5.0-game gap, with the Seattle Mariners sandwiched between both teams with a 74-68 record.
Texas remains just outside the AL Wild Card spots.
Astros vs. Rangers Game 3: Betting odds and weather
Time: 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field
Money Line: Astros -130, Rangers +110
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Astros vs. Rangers Game 3: Injuries and lineups
Injuries
Astros
- Spencer Arrighetti: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Bennett Sousa: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Josh Hader: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Kaleb Ort: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brandon Walter: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Zach Dezenzo: 60 Day IL (Hand),
- John Rooney: 60 Day IL (Concussion/nasal),
- Brendan Rodgers: 60 Day IL (Oblique),
- Isaac Paredes: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Pedro Leon: 60 Day IL (Knee)
Rangers
- Sam Haggerty: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Adolis Garcia: 10 Day IL (Quadricep),
- Marcus Semien: 10 Day IL (Foot),
- Corey Seager: 10 Day IL (Appendectomy),
- Nathan Eovaldi: 15 Day IL (Rotator cuff),
- Danny Coulombe: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Cody Bradford: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tyler Mahle: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jon Gray: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Josh Sborz: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Evan Carter: 60 Day IL (Wrist)
Expected Lineups
Astros
- SS Jeremy Pena R
- DH Y. Alvarez L
- LF Jose Altuve R
- 3B C. Correa R
- 1B C. Walker R
- C Yainer Diaz R
- 2B Ramon Urias R
- RF Cam Smith R
- CF Jake Meyers R
Rangers
- SS Josh Smith L
- LF W. Langford R
- DH Joc Pederson L
- 1B Rowdy Tellez L
- 3B Josh Jung R
- C K. Higashioka R
- 2B Cody Freeman R
- RF A. Osuna L
- CF M. Helman R
Astros vs. Rangers Game 3: Expert picks and prediction
Astros' Luis Garcia starts just his second game of the season. Facing him will be Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.48 ERA), who has just one quality start since August, an 8.0 inning shutout against the Angels.
The Rangers' lineup will be concerned, having been shut out for the second time in 3 games. They have a .237 batting average this season. But a lot would be riding on their pitching staff, who have a collective 3.47 ERA, looking to come back after Saturday's blowout.
The Rangers are still without Corey Seager, their best at-bat. They would need Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford to fire. Astros' Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker and Jose Altuve lead their batting metrics.
Prediction: Rangers 5, Astros 4
Picks: Astros ML (-130), Over 8.5 runs