Astros vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 7, 2025

The Houston Astros rebounded with an impressive 11-0 shutout after the Texas Rangers took the series opener in 12 innings. This will be the last game in Texas, with each team taking 3 wins apiece. Rangers lead 5-4 so far.

Rangers (73-70) had a chance to cut the Astros' (78-65) lead to 2.0 games at the start of the series. But with Saturday's win, Houston has retained the 5.0-game gap, with the Seattle Mariners sandwiched between both teams with a 74-68 record.

Texas remains just outside the AL Wild Card spots.

Astros vs. Rangers Game 3: Betting odds and weather

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field

Money Line: Astros -130, Rangers +110

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Astros vs. Rangers Game 3: Injuries and lineups

Injuries

Astros

Spencer Arrighetti: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Bennett Sousa: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Josh Hader: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Kaleb Ort: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Brandon Walter: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Zach Dezenzo: 60 Day IL (Hand),

John Rooney: 60 Day IL (Concussion/nasal),

Brendan Rodgers: 60 Day IL (Oblique),

Isaac Paredes: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),

Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Pedro Leon: 60 Day IL (Knee)

Rangers

Sam Haggerty: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Adolis Garcia: 10 Day IL (Quadricep),

Marcus Semien: 10 Day IL (Foot),

Corey Seager: 10 Day IL (Appendectomy),

Nathan Eovaldi: 15 Day IL (Rotator cuff),

Danny Coulombe: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Cody Bradford: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Tyler Mahle: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jon Gray: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Josh Sborz: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Evan Carter: 60 Day IL (Wrist)

Expected Lineups

Astros

SS Jeremy Pena R DH Y. Alvarez L LF Jose Altuve R 3B C. Correa R 1B C. Walker R C Yainer Diaz R 2B Ramon Urias R RF Cam Smith R CF Jake Meyers R

Rangers

SS Josh Smith L LF W. Langford R DH Joc Pederson L 1B Rowdy Tellez L 3B Josh Jung R C K. Higashioka R 2B Cody Freeman R RF A. Osuna L CF M. Helman R

Astros vs. Rangers Game 3: Expert picks and prediction

Astros' Luis Garcia starts just his second game of the season. Facing him will be Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.48 ERA), who has just one quality start since August, an 8.0 inning shutout against the Angels.

The Rangers' lineup will be concerned, having been shut out for the second time in 3 games. They have a .237 batting average this season. But a lot would be riding on their pitching staff, who have a collective 3.47 ERA, looking to come back after Saturday's blowout.

The Rangers are still without Corey Seager, their best at-bat. They would need Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford to fire. Astros' Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker and Jose Altuve lead their batting metrics.

Prediction: Rangers 5, Astros 4

Picks: Astros ML (-130), Over 8.5 runs

