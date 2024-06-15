Astros vs. Tigers: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 15, MLB 2024

At 32-38, the Houston Astros have a worse record than the 33-36 Detroit Tigers in 2024. The start of the season has been a disaster for Houston, but they still have time to get back on track. Injuries have been a huge part of the team's downfall this season.

The Tigers suffered their 36th defeat of the season in a 4-0 loss to Houston on Friday. Detroit looked poor on offense and the Stros a good chance of improving their record in Game 2 on Saturday.

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander will take the mound, and the pitcher has had his share of rough patches this campaign, especially against the New York Yankees. With a 3-2 record and a 3.95 ERA, Verlander has not been up to the mark, but the ace seems to be the right option for Game 2.

The Tigers hope to pick up a win with Jack Flaherty as their starter. Flaherty's pitching has been decent, but Detroit has not provided enough support from the plate. The righty's ERA is not too bad at 3.22 and despite a 3-4 record, he has a spectacular 0.96 WHIP. Flaherty has also been a strikeout machine with 94 K's in 72.2 innings.

Astros vs. Tigers baseball betting odds

Houston Astros -145 +1.5 (-190) O 7.5 -115 Detroit Tigers +120 -1.5 (+115) U 7.5 -105

How to watch Astros vs. Tigers?

Game 2 will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit and Space City Home Network. The game will start at 3:10 PM CDT. MLB fans can also get the online stream on Fubo TV.

Astros vs. Tigers: Prediction

The Tigers might have a better record but Verlander is the challenge that lies ahead. In terms of pitching, the Tigers rank better than their opponent with a team ERA of 3.48, while Houston is 4.13, ranked No. 20.

A strong pitcher and offense should help the Stros in Game 2. Houston is ranked at No. 4 in the MLB with 86 home runs and has also driven in 310 runs. The Tigers are ranked at No. 24 with 64 home runs and 290 runs. Verlander is expected to last for six innings and the offense is predicted to help the Stros win.

Prediction: Houston Astros +1.5 (-145).

