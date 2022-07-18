"At this moment, he realized he f****d up" "He didn’t have to truck him like that" - Baseball Twitter reacts to Green Bay Packers' running back tackling a minor league team's mascot

Baseball fans on Twitter converged on a noteworthy incident regarding an NFL player. The incident occurred two nights ago in a game between the Kenosha Kingfish and the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

During the game's festivities, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon made a surprise appearance. Dillon went up against Kenosha's mascot King Elvis the First.

The running back, however, took the matchup seriously and viciously trucked the mascot. This sent the mascot's head flying and baseball fans in stitches.

Morbius @NILEstyle_ Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

imagine getting paid in free hot dogs to be a fish mascot for a minor league baseball team & then one night they tell you to line up for a drill vs Packers RB AJ Dillon imagine getting paid in free hot dogs to be a fish mascot for a minor league baseball team & then one night they tell you to line up for a drill vs Packers RB AJ Dillon 😂💀https://t.co/eAz9GcQJXY He didn’t have to truck him like that Lmfaoo twitter.com/sharpfootball/… He didn’t have to truck him like that Lmfaoo twitter.com/sharpfootball/…

Baseball fans had different takes on the incident. Some even compared it to the NFL and the Packers' biggest rivals in the Detroit Lions.

Nate @neyt88_ @SharpFootball ...there's no need for Dillon to hit the poor guy that hard either. Mf is a fish mascot, not a Lions lineman! @SharpFootball ...there's no need for Dillon to hit the poor guy that hard either. Mf is a fish mascot, not a Lions lineman!

The 24-year-old stud out of Boston College stands six-feet tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. Any normal person would feel the brunt of the hit of a physical specimen like Dillon.

Thankfully, the mascot was alright. Kenosha won the game against Kokomo 10-2.

Baseball fans entertained by AJ Dillon's interaction with the Kenosha mascot

AJ Dillon is the deputy of Aaron Jones in the Packers' offense. Jones is better known as the perimeter back of the team, meaning he can run a large number of yards in little time. Dillon, meanwhile, is a conventional power back who uses his body to muscle his way through defensive linemen.

Intelligentidiot @BradenWeber13 @SharpFootball Imagine being a little kid at this game, you’re watching the mascot all game, then out of nowhere this semi-truck of a human just decapitates the mascot. @SharpFootball Imagine being a little kid at this game, you’re watching the mascot all game, then out of nowhere this semi-truck of a human just decapitates the mascot.

The running back had 803 rushing yards during the 2021/22 NFL season. With the Packers letting go of Davante Adams at wideout, the focus will be on the backfield. With the team's general gameplan potentially adjusting this year by a great margin, Dillon is poised for a breakout season with Green Bay.

Aaron Barrette @Barrrrette @aamurad12 @SharpFootball The mascot did have a real determined look on his face at least @aamurad12 @SharpFootball The mascot did have a real determined look on his face at least

With the win against the Jackrabbits, the Kenosha Kingfish improved their record to 7-4. Kokomo had their revenge the following night, however, as they defeated Kenosha.

Steve Bittenbender @CasinoOrgSteveB @SharpFootball I watched Dillon ragdoll a Louisville defender when he played for BC. Dude's an absolute beast, and I would think twice about being in his way - even in full pads and a helmet. @SharpFootball I watched Dillon ragdoll a Louisville defender when he played for BC. Dude's an absolute beast, and I would think twice about being in his way - even in full pads and a helmet.

Both teams are in the Great Lakes East division of the Northwoods League.

Eddie @iMackk51 @SharpFootball That god damn fish didn’t get low enough, fish don’t know shit about football @SharpFootball That god damn fish didn’t get low enough, fish don’t know shit about football

The Kenosha Kingfish was founded in 2013 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The team plays its home games at Simmons Field. Just three seasons into its existence, the team won the Northwoods League Championship. It remains the only silverware that the club has claimed in its history.

