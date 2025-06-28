Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025

The Athletics and the New York Yankees are set to play Game 2 of their ongoing series. New York came away with a 3-0 win in the series opener, and they are a big favorite yet again.

The Athletics (33-51) have struggled this season, while the Yankees are playing well at 47-34 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions that should be made.

Athletics vs. Yankees prediction

Clarke Schmidt is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Athletics will send JP Sears to the mound, but that hasn't typically been a good thing this season. Sears has gone 5-7 with a 5.44 ERA, and he really needs to get things turned around.

Brent Rooker is having a big season with 16 home runs, but the rest of the team is struggling to do damage. Oakland will at least score in Game 2 of the series, but it still won't be enough.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge continues to put up massive numbers for the Yankees. He leads the team with 28 home runs and 63 RBIs. New York only scored three runs in the series opener, but they will do more damage on Saturday.

Clarke Schmidt has gone 4-3 with a 2.84 ERA this season, and he is on the mound in Game 2. Look for the Yankees to control another game as they win another game against the Athletics.

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Athletics 3

Athletics vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: Athletics +215, New York Yankees -265

Run Spread: Athletics +1.5 (+110), Yankees -1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+110), Under 9.5 (-130)

Athletics vs. Yankees injuries

Athletics injury report

Shea Langeliers (C): 10-Day IL (Strained left oblique)

Zack Gelof (2B): 60-Day IL (Stress reaction in ribs)

Ken Waldichuk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow sprain)

Gunnar Hoglund (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right hip impingement)

Grant Holman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder)

Brady Basso (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder strain)

New York Yankees injury report

Jonathan Loaisiga (RHP): Day to day (Illness)

J.C. Escarra (C): Day to day (Paternity)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Ryan Yarbrough (LHP): 15-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle fracture)

Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)

Athletics vs. Yankees picks

The Yankees were able to win a tight game in the series opener, and they are the team to back in Game 2 of the series.

Money Line: New York Yankees -265

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-130)

