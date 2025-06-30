Athletics vs. Rays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 30, 2025

An interesting battle between the league's relocatees is set to begin as the West Sacramento-based Athletics travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa to face the Tampa Bay Rays. The last time the two squads faced was in August 2024 in a four-game series with the teams sharing the spoils, 2-2.

The three-game series starting on Monday night will feature the A's Jacob Lopez and the Rays' Drew Rasmussen on the bump for Game 1. Lopez has been stellar in June, having only allowed one earned run in his last 23 innings pitched.

Rasmussen, on the other hand, has been a safe pair of hands in Tampa Bay's rotation. The 29-year-old has posted a 2.45 ERA across 84 1/3 innings this year.

Athletics vs. Rays form and records

The A's are coming off a series loss against the Yankees on the road. They now possess a 34-52 record that's dead last in the AL West and are 10.5 games away from the wild card spots.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, has soared up the AL East standings with an impressive 17-9 record tallied this month. The Junior Caminero-led team is now just 1.5 games behind the Yankees in the divisional standings with a 47-37 record.

Athletics vs. Rays odds

Money Line: ATH (+154), TB (-167)

Run Spread: ATH +1.5 (-142), TB -1.5 (+121)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (+107), U 8.5 (-126)

Athletics vs. Rays injuries

ATH injury report

Zach Gelof (2B): 60-day IL (ribs)

Gunnar Hoglund (SP): 60-day IL (hip)

Miguel Andujar (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brady Basso (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Ken Waldichuk (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Shea Langeliers (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

TB injuries

Shane McClanahan (SP): 60-day IL (triceps)

Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Hunter Bigge (RP): 15-day IL (lat)

Jonny DeLuca (CF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Nate Lavender (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Alex Faedo (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Richie Palacios (LF): 10-day IL (knee)

Manuel Rodriguez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

Athletics vs. Rays projected lineup

ATH projected lineup

Lawrence Butler (RF)

Jacob Wilson (SS)

Brent Rooker (DH)

Nick Kurtz (1B)

Max Muncy (3B)

Tyler Soderstrom (LF)

Luis Urias (2B)

Austin Wynns (C)

Denzel Clarke (CF)

Jorge Lopez (SP, 2-4 | 3.56 ERA | 55 K)

TB projected lineup

Yandy Diaz (DH)

Curtis Mead (2B)

Junior Caminero (3B)

Jonathan Aranda (1B)

Jake Magnum (CF)

Christopher Morel (LF)

Jose Caballero (RF)

Taylor Walls (SS)

Danny Jansen (C)

Drew Rasmussen (SP, 7-5 | 2.45 ERA | 72 K)

Athletics vs. Rays picks and game prediction

Given the current form of both starters, the game should be a tight and low-scoring affair. Nevertheless, the Rays should clutch out the series-opening victory given their lineup's supremacy on paper.

Run Line: ATH +1.5 (-142)

Total Runs: U 8.5 (-126)

Prediction: TB wins, 3-2

