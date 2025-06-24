Athletics vs. Tigers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 24, 2025

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and his Tigers are set to welcome Luis Severino and the Athletics in Game 1 of their three-game series in the Motor City starting on Tuesday night. Both squads are eager to turn a new leaf as they're coming off narrow series losses to the Rays and Guardians, respectively.

Skubal remains mercurial this campaign as he's currently in the top five among all pitchers in ERA and strikeouts with 2.06 and 117. Severino, in contrast, has struggled this year with a 2-7 record and a 4.42 ERA in his maiden season for the A's.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Athletics vs. Tigers recent form and records

After some hiccups to start June, Detroit has finally stabilized and has maintained the best record in the league at 49-30. In addtion, A.J. Hinch's squad has boasted one of the best home records in the league that currently sits at 26-12.

Trending

The Athletics, meanwhile, have been the worst team in the American League West this year, as proven by their 32-48 record. Outside of the Rockies, the squad has incurred the worst run differential so far at -127.

Athletics vs. Tigers odds

Money Line: ATH (+261), DET (-294)

Run Spread: ATH +2.5 (-145), DET -2.5 (+117)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+104), U 7.5 (-124)

Athletics vs. Tigers injuries

ATH injury report

Zach Gelof (2B): 60-day IL (ribs)

Gunnar Hoglund (SP): 60-day IL (hip)

Miguel Andujar (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brady Basso (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Ken Waldichuk (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Shea Langeliers (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

DET injury report

Reese Olson (SP): 15-day IL (finger)

Alex Cobb (SP): 60-day IL (hip)

Jackson Jobe (SP): 15-day IL (flexor)

Matt Vierling (CF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Jose Urquidy (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Alex Lange (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Ty Madden (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Athletics vs. Tigers projected lineup

ATH projected lineup

Lawrence Butler (RF)

Jacob Wilson (SS)

Brent Rooker (LF)

Tyler Soderstrom (1B)

Max Muncy (DH)

Luis Urias (2B)

Gio Urshela (3B)

Willie MacIver (C)

Denzel Clarke (CF)

Luis Severino (SP, 2-7 | 4.42 ERA | 66 K)

DET projected lineup

Colt Keith (3B)

Gleyber Torres (2B)

Kerry Carpenter (DH)

Riley Greene (LF)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Wenceel Perez (RF)

Dillon Dingler (C)

Parker Meadows (CF)

Javier Baez (SS)

Tarik Skubal (SP, 8-2 | 2.06 ERA | 117 K)

Athletics vs. Tigers picks and game prediction

It would take a minor miracle for the Athletics to dismantle Tarik Skubal's momentum, much less at home. Detroit should easily take the series-opener between the two sides.

Run Line: DET -2.5 (+117)

Total Runs: U 7.5 (-124)

Prediction: DET wins, 5-0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More