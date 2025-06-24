Athletics vs. Tigers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 24, 2025

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and his Tigers are set to welcome Luis Severino and the Athletics in Game 1 of their three-game series in the Motor City starting on Tuesday night. Both squads are eager to turn a new leaf as they're coming off narrow series losses to the Rays and Guardians, respectively.
Skubal remains mercurial this campaign as he's currently in the top five among all pitchers in ERA and strikeouts with 2.06 and 117. Severino, in contrast, has struggled this year with a 2-7 record and a 4.42 ERA in his maiden season for the A's.
Athletics vs. Tigers recent form and records
After some hiccups to start June, Detroit has finally stabilized and has maintained the best record in the league at 49-30. In addtion, A.J. Hinch's squad has boasted one of the best home records in the league that currently sits at 26-12.
The Athletics, meanwhile, have been the worst team in the American League West this year, as proven by their 32-48 record. Outside of the Rockies, the squad has incurred the worst run differential so far at -127.
Athletics vs. Tigers odds
Money Line: ATH (+261), DET (-294)
Run Spread: ATH +2.5 (-145), DET -2.5 (+117)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (+104), U 7.5 (-124)
Athletics vs. Tigers injuries
ATH injury report
- Zach Gelof (2B): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Gunnar Hoglund (SP): 60-day IL (hip)
- Miguel Andujar (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Brady Basso (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Ken Waldichuk (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Shea Langeliers (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
DET injury report
- Reese Olson (SP): 15-day IL (finger)
- Alex Cobb (SP): 60-day IL (hip)
- Jackson Jobe (SP): 15-day IL (flexor)
- Matt Vierling (CF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Jose Urquidy (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Alex Lange (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Ty Madden (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
Athletics vs. Tigers projected lineup
ATH projected lineup
- Lawrence Butler (RF)
- Jacob Wilson (SS)
- Brent Rooker (LF)
- Tyler Soderstrom (1B)
- Max Muncy (DH)
- Luis Urias (2B)
- Gio Urshela (3B)
- Willie MacIver (C)
- Denzel Clarke (CF)
- Luis Severino (SP, 2-7 | 4.42 ERA | 66 K)
DET projected lineup
- Colt Keith (3B)
- Gleyber Torres (2B)
- Kerry Carpenter (DH)
- Riley Greene (LF)
- Spencer Torkelson (1B)
- Wenceel Perez (RF)
- Dillon Dingler (C)
- Parker Meadows (CF)
- Javier Baez (SS)
- Tarik Skubal (SP, 8-2 | 2.06 ERA | 117 K)
Athletics vs. Tigers picks and game prediction
It would take a minor miracle for the Athletics to dismantle Tarik Skubal's momentum, much less at home. Detroit should easily take the series-opener between the two sides.
Run Line: DET -2.5 (+117)
Total Runs: U 7.5 (-124)
Prediction: DET wins, 5-0