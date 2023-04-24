Aubrey Huff is less known for his career as a MLB player, and more for the infamous activities that he partook in throughout his life.

In an interview, San Francisco Giants player Huff told how he was looking forward to burying the side of him that used to be malicious, and is ready to welcome a much calmer and sober self.

“Yeah, he’s dead. And I’m glad,” Aubrey Huff said. “Because ‘Huff Daddy’ was just an insecure, scared (witless) little kid trying to be somebody he’s not.”

"Huff Daddy" might be dead, according to him, but the image that he had created for Huff wasn't one that could be done away with easily.

When his self-published book "Baseball Junkie" was set to release on Amazon.com, it immediately received one-star reviews from people who were yet to read even a single page of the book, and would probably never even touch the book.

“If you want to read a story about a millionaire who feels sorry for himself while having no empathy for other people, this is for you. Otherwise, pass on this self-aggrandizing story of a mediocre player who made millions but can’t cope with life.” - a critic wrote even before the book was released.

Aubrey Huff portrays himself as nothing less than a villain in his own autobiography. He explains in detail how he spent his Giants career from 2010-12 being an addict, a liar, an egomaniac who was a wife-beater and even a horrible father to his kids.

"I was an absolute scumbag for the most of my life,” he wrote in the introduction of his book.

Aubrey Huff @aubrey_huff I don’t hate women. I’m enlightening them. Men are hard wired to protect, & provide. It’s our pleasure to do so. All you have to do is be a mom, & appreciate us so you can rest in your feminine energy. So many “boss bitches” are miserable because providing isn’t in their DNA! I don’t hate women. I’m enlightening them. Men are hard wired to protect, & provide. It’s our pleasure to do so. All you have to do is be a mom, & appreciate us so you can rest in your feminine energy. So many “boss bitches” are miserable because providing isn’t in their DNA!

"I don’t hate women. I’m enlightening them." - Aubrey Huff wrote on Twitter this month.

Huff may have apologized for his behavior and said how the old Huff is dead, but he continues to give his unsolicited opinion on women and other people existing on and off the internet due to which his followers cannot see him through different eyes. Sadly, he fails to realize that he is still being the "scumbag" he refers to himself as in the introduction of his book.

Aubrey Huff recollected his days of battling with anxiety, depression, and suicide

In 2014, Aubrey Huff was found sobbing at the bottom of his closet, holding a .357 magnum to his forehead. He recalled how he seemed to look tough on the outside but was feeling the exact opposite on the inside.

“I don’t think I was going to do it. But I just wanted to look at myself in the mirror." - Huff said.

MLB player Aubrey Huff and his co-author Stephen Cassar decided to come up with the book "Baseball Junkie: The Rise, Fall and Redemption of a World Series Champion" hoping that it would help in redeeming others from going down the lane with addiction, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

