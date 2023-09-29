Baseball player Austin Shumaker, who competes for the Grand Junction Jackalopes, is quite active on social media. In one of his uploaded videos, the player was seen teaching his wife how to play baseball.

His followers were overjoyed to witness the same and cheered the couple.

"She wanted to learn how to throw me batting practice," Shumaker wrote on X.

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

"If this isn't relationship goals, then idk what is."

"Next year she will be a pro."

"Goals."

Austin Shumaker's early life

Austin Shumaker took up baseball when he was twelve years old. His baseball career began at a junior college. Shumaker's sophomore year at the junior college level wasn't particularly successful, which eventually influenced his decision to try to walk into the Ottawa University team in Arizona.

Austin was the starting catcher during his senior year at OUAZ and continued to improve his abilities on the field while pursuing a degree. He improved as a baseball player both physically and psychologically as a result of attending junior college and OUAZ.

“On the 4th of July, the whole sky would brighten up with fireworks, giving us just enough light for a game” -The Sandlot 🇺🇸," Shumaker's old post reads.

He had the good fortune to secure his first professional contract in 2020 with the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers of an independent baseball club called the United Shore Professional Baseball Club.