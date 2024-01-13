Author, Businessman, Rapper & more: The various alter egos that add up to make Marcus Stroman who he is

Marcus Stroman is regarded as one of the most outspoken players in the MLB. However, in addition to being an award-winning thrower, there are other dimensions to the 32-year-old that many fans are not aware of.

A graduate of Duke University, Stroman was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round of the 2009 draft. While attending Duke, Stroman met Mike Seander, an aspiring musician. Although Stroman parted ways with Seander after being drafted, the pair kept in touch. In 2016, they collaborated on a rap song called "These Days", and have performed in tandem at a variety of venues ever since.

"CHICAGO! Off-day on May 2nd…need the entire city at my brother @JustMike's show! Get your tickets now. I’ll be there performing. Bringing my @Cubs teammates with me" - Marcus Stroman

After grinding it out in the minor leagues for years, Stroman finally got his shot at MLB glory with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. In 2017, he had a breakout season, going 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA. The New York-native finished the year with a Gold Glove and an eighth-place finish in Cy Young voting.

During his time with the Jays, Stroman founded the HDMH Foundation, a charity that aims to help disadvantaged children. The player has reportedly designed all of the products and styles for the foundation himself.

Moreover, Stroman also operates a company called SHUGO, which manufactures and supplies a line of luxury shoes.

After his departure from the Jays, Stroman spent some time with the New York Mets before inking a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Cubs. Going 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA in 2023, Stroman opted out of the final year of his contract, becoming a free agent.

"Marcus Stroman surprised a youth baseball team the other day and was challenged to a race by one of the players #JayAndDan" - Jay on SC

As if he were not already busy enough, Stroman has authored two books, titled "The Grip" and "The Spin". These publications are targeted at the youth, and deal with themes of self-doubt and overcoming adversity, something that Stroman prides himself on having done in his own life.

Marcus Stroman marches to the beat of his own drum

An active voice on Twitter, he is not afraid to call people out and engage in arguments. While some may deem this behaviour unnecessary, Marcus Stroman sees it as a way to defend his values.

After a fairly strong showing with the Chicago Cubs last year, many of his followers are waiting with baited breath to see where he goes next.

