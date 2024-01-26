Autographed Heisman ball up for grabs in auction organized by Aaron Judge's ALL RISE Foundation

A football signed by the great John Heisman was sold in an auction organized by Aaron Judge's ALL RISE Foundation. Judge took it to his social media to showcase the historic ball which was in his foundation's possession.

Born on October 23, 1869, in Cleveland, Ohio, Heisman is one of the biggest names in football. He played varsity football for the University of Pennsylvania in numerous different positions. Later he turned to coaching, in which he made a career of more than three decades. However, he retired at the age of 62 in 1927.

Following his retirement, in 1935 a new trophy was established named 'Heisman Memorial Trophy'. This trophy, each year, is presented to a player whose performance is the best in college football is the best and who shows great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

According to the givesmart.com, following 25 bids, a deal worth $1,000 was closed for this ball. This amount would help the ALL RISE Foundation move forward with its noble plans for the children and youth of society.

Aaron Judge's on-field position in the upcoming season revealed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently revealed his plans for Aaron Judge for the upcoming season. Boone said that he is thinking of playing Judge in the center field position and also in the left field at times.

“I’m planning on playing [Judge] in center [field] a lot. He’s preparing for it now. The one thing is, when I play him in center, I tend to use the DH with him a little more often.

"I’ve even talked to Judgey about playing a little bit of left field on a certain day when I want to get him and Grisham in the outfield. I’ll probably have Verdugo in left field and Juan [Soto] in right.”

Centerfield is thought to be the most physically challenging outfield position. It is generally played by smaller players compared to Judge. The Yankees superstar is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 282 pounds. It is now to be seen how Judge performs in this new position once he is deployed in the upcoming season.

