“Bad division for him to regroup in lol” - MLB fans on Twitter react to former All-Star Dallas Keuchel signing minor league deal with Diamondbacks

Former two-time MLB All-Star and 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has just signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty was recently released by his previous team, the Chicago White Sox, on May 30.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Dallas Keuchel agrees to sign with D-backs, where he reunites with Brent Strom Dallas Keuchel agrees to sign with D-backs, where he reunites with Brent Strom

Keuchel is long-removed from his dominant 2015 Cy Young season and his 2017 World Series championship, both with the Houston Astros. So far this season, the southpaw has posted a 7.88 earned run average and has gone 2-5 in 32 innings pitched, numbers that are very poor for the MLB. Fans on Twitter were shocked that he got re-signed so quickly and took to the comments section.

MLB fans suprised about Dallas Keuchel pickup

"Bust anyway" - @ Lafreniere

This MLB fan might be right. Keuchel looks like he is far past his prime according to his numbers this season, but hey, maybe he will figure it out and turn his season around.

DC Connoisseur @DcConnoisseur_ @JonHeyman Only minor league contract though? Surely he got at least one major league offer @JonHeyman Only minor league contract though? Surely he got at least one major league offer

A lot of fans were thinking this in the comments. However, most teams will do this with MLB veterans and end up calling them up to the majors shortly after signing because signing a minor league contract saves money.

jordan @jordan03__ @JonHeyman Bad division for him to regroup in lol @JonHeyman Bad division for him to regroup in lol

The National League West is absolutely stacked this season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres all being real contenders for the division title. The Diamondbacks are nowhere near these teams, and Dallas Keuchel can expect to have some tough outings against them.

"Dodgers vs Keuchel" - @ Torn

The clip this MLB fan posted is absolutely hilarious! However, this unfortunately might be a reality for Keuchel if he pitches like he did at the beginning of the season against the Dodgers.

Daryl Thomas @DarylTh80546871 @JonHeyman … @MLBNetwork That’s a good move for Keuchel bcuz if he doesn’t pitch well nobody cares bcuz he’s somewhere in the desert & on a already losing team. What better way to either get better or get lost @JonHeyman @MLBNetwork That’s a good move for Keuchel bcuz if he doesn’t pitch well nobody cares bcuz he’s somewhere in the desert & on a already losing team. What better way to either get better or get lost 😞…

This Twitter user might be on to something with this comment. The Arizona Diamondbacks have been pretty much irrelevant this season, and Keuchel will have little to no pressure to perform well there.

BobbyV @BobbyVergara @JonHeyman That’s a W for both Keuchel and the D-Backs. Stromy will be good for him. @JonHeyman That’s a W for both Keuchel and the D-Backs. Stromy will be good for him.

Dallas Keuchel and his former pitching coach Brent Strom are going to be reunited with each other in Arizona. Strom was Keuchel's pitching coach in Houston, and he helped develop Keuchel into a Cy Young Award winner. Maybe he can bring the magic back for Keuchel.

"Garbage pitcher to a garbage team. Seems fitting." - @ Aaron

This is the unfortunate reality of the situation. Dallas Keuchel put up an almost eight earned run average, and the Diamondbacks currently sit fourth place in the National League West. Hopefully everything works out, but it does not look like the greatest situation on the surface.

