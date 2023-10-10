Despite being the only AL team to post 100 victories in the regular season, the Baltimore Orioles' 2023 season hangs in the balance. To their manager, this means that no half measures can be taken.

The Orioles' 2023 rise has been nothing short of historic. Just two years ago, the O's finished with just 52 wins, tying them for the worst record in MLB. This year, everything has been different.

Driven by young stars like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, as well as veteran contributors like Aaron Hicks and Anthony Santander, the Orioles' 807 runs placed them fourth in the AL. Additionally, their 3.55 bullpen ERA was the highest of any AL team to make the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Gunnar Henderson absolutely smoked this home run" - Talkin' Baseball

Despite the meteoric rise, the Baltimore Orioles now find themselves staring down oblivion. After two stunning losses at the hands of the Texas Rangers in the first two games of the ALDS, the Orioles will take to the field in Arlington on Tuesday night with their season on the line.

Ahead of the critical game, team manager Brandon Hyde did not mince his words. According to the 50-year old skipper, desperation will be the only way in which the Orioles prolongue the series and give themselves a chance to win.

Expand Tweet

"Brandon Hyde on ALDS Game 3: “I will manage aggressively because there is no tomorrow.” - Jacob Calvin Meyer

Hyde, who has managed the Baltimore Orioles since 2019, has had a strong season. In addition to winning his 300th game as a manager, his O's set an MLB record for longest consecutive series wins, with 84, following their victory against the Los Angeles Angels in early September.

Win or lose, Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles deserve full credit for a spectacular season

While the prospect of a Orioles' comeback looks increasingly dim, it is far from impossible. The team has shown time and again their ability to overcome the odds and deliver strong results against some of the league's top offensive powerhouses.

That said, even if the Baltimore Orioles come up short, the team deserves all the credit that they are do. In a season that the New York Yankees and Red Sox were expected to walk away with the division, the Orioles owned those teams with a fraction of the payroll. It is likely that Brandon Hyde may be sticking around for awhile to come.