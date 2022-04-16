Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees odds, picks, and prediction - April 15th | 2022 MLB Season

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friday, April 15th, 7:05 PM ET

Venue: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Orioles are entering Friday's matchup against the New York Yankees with a 1-5 record on the year. The team lost two out of three to the Milwaukee Brewers in their previous series.

The Orioles will send out right-hander Jordan Lyles, who makes his second start of the year. In his last start, he was roughed up for five runs over five innings, taking the loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll look to bounce back against a deep Yankee lineup on Friday.

The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday night to split the four-game set. The win puts the Yankees at 4-3 as they travel down to Baltimore for their first road trip of the year. New York will have southpaw Jordan Montgomery take the hill after a disappointing first start of the year. Montgomery went 6-7 last year with a 3.83 ERA over 30 starts and will look to build on this success from last year.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

The Yankees are favored at -1.5 runs, with the best odds currently being -128.

The Orioles are the underdogs at +1.5 runs, with their best odds currently at +115.

The Money Line for the New York Yankees is at -196, while for the Baltimore Orioles it's at +182.

The Over/Under is listed at 9 runs.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Anthony Rizzo Over 1.5 Total Bases

Jordan Lyles Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Trey Mancini Over 0.5 Singles

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Prediction

Money Line: Yankees (-196)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-128)

Over/Under: Under 9 Runs

New York has won 24 of their last 31 games in Baltimore dating back to the 2019 season. Camden Yards is referred to as "Yankee Stadium South" for a reason as the Yankees have dominated the Orioles on the road historically.

Jordan Lyles struggled last year to the tune of a 5.15 ERA. He also failed to strikeout a lot of hitters, with a K/9 rate of just 7.3, well below the league average of 8.8. This bodes well for the Yankees' sluggers, most of whom tend to only struggle against big strikeout pitchers.

Montgomery was a solid starter for the Yankees last year, and while not dominant or overpowering, he struck out over a batter per inning last year.

Camden Yards is known to be a hitter-friendly ballpark, however out of the last 12 games these two have matched up in Baltimore, the total has gone under nine times. Additionally, the total has also gone under in five of the six games so far in 2022 for both teams.

