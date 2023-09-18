Alex Rodriguez is a man of many talents, and he put it on display during his time as a special guest on Shark Tank during the 2017 season. Other judges like Barbara Corcoran were envious of not just A-Rod but even his then-partner, Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez was one of the most well known American sport stars in the late 1990s and 2000s. The MLB legend notched up many acoomplishments, first with the Seattle Mariners and then with the New York Yankees. He had terrific media presence and quickly became a household name, thanks to his on-field moments and off-field interactions.

After retiring from the MLB, A-Rod became an investor. Apart from his multiple businesses, the 48-year-old also tried his hand in the media. In 2017, he was announced as the special guest judge on the entrepreneurship show, Shark Tank.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barbara Corcoran, a fellow judge, was outspoken about her fondness for the new addition on the show. The real estate tycoon had been a series regular and was quite thrilled when Alex Rodriguez became part of the show.

She was not only wowed by his entrepreneurship skills but confessed to having a crush on him. Considering that Corcoran was happily married at the time, it was passed off as a joke, but that didn't stop her from hinting at jealousness towards Rodriguez's then girlfriend and later fiance, pop star Jennifer Lopez.

"If he's dropping that other babe, who's not even so good-looking in my opinion, why shouldn't I jump in for that opportunity? I would say definitely, he'll say yes!" Corcoran had said.

Barbara Corcoran was unhappy with every participant wanting to do business with Alex Rodriguez

Talking about envy, Corcoran was also bemused at the fact that every new participant wanted Alex Rodriguez to invest in their business.

"You have A-Rod, all (6-foot-3) of him sitting next to you. As every entrepreneur walks onto the set, I'm thinking, 'Oh, God, I hope I can invest with A-Rod on this one.' Next one: 'I hope I can invest with A-Rod on this one.'"

The pair continues to good friends, having moved on from their time on the show.