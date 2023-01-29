Barry Bonds played in Major League Baseball for 22 seasons. He always made headlines during his famed MLB career - sometimes due to his involvement in the drug scandal and once because of the shocking revelations made by his ex-girlfriend.

Kimberly Bell, who was in a relationship with Bonds for nine years, spoke in 2020 and revealed the toxic and abusive bond she had with the MLB star.

As reported by The Spec. of Bonds, Bell disclosed:

"Threatened to cut my head off and leave me in a ditch," she said. "More than once. She said Bonds told her "he would cut out my breast implants because he paid for them."

Bonds made his first MLB appearance in 1986.

Barry Bonds' famed MLB career was marred by his steroid use

Despite his success, Bonds had a contentious career, most notably for his role in the baseball steroid scandal. During the federal government's investigation into BALCO, a producer of undetectable steroids, he was charged in 2007 with perjury and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

Bell also spoke about how Bonds had verbal abuse issues and claimed that he altered physically, giving a graphic account of his receding testicles, back acne, falling hair, and graying chest hair. Such psychological and physical side effects are linked to steroid use.

Bonds' involvement in the drug scandal is one of the reasons why he is still out of Cooperstown.

Many fans, including Alex Wood, claimed in 2022 that when David Ortiz and other players, who were tested for banned substances could go to the Hall of Fame, then why not Bonds.

Alex Wood @Awood45 You can’t tell the story of baseball without David Ortiz. Congrats to him. But if he can get into the HOF on the first try with a positive test on his resume then how in gods name does Bonds and Clemens not get in? The system is now officially broken in my eyes. You can’t tell the story of baseball without David Ortiz. Congrats to him. But if he can get into the HOF on the first try with a positive test on his resume then how in gods name does Bonds and Clemens not get in? The system is now officially broken in my eyes.

Bonds was honored for his versatility by receiving a record seven NL MVP titles, 12 Silver Slugger awards, and 14 All-Star selections. Numerous MLB batting records belong to him, including the most career walks (762), the most home runs in a season (73, established in 2001), and the most career home runs (762).

