On June 14, the New York Mets sealed a split with the New York Yankees in the first of two Subway Series set to take place this season. For fans of the struggling Mets, the victory represented a strong psychological win.
Despite having the MLB's largest payroll, at around $359 million, the Mets have been floundering this season. With a record of 32-36, they now stand an even ten games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
To make things worse, the team has put up some of the worst offensive and defensive stats of late, leading many to wonder if the money is being allocated towards talent properly.
With Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole both allowing just one run over six innings, the New York Mets found themselves tied with the Yankees heading into extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo doubled to win the game 4-3 for his team. The walkoff victory caused some fans to get a little too excited.
"METS WIN! WALKOFF WIN!" - Chris Klemmer
In a video posted to his Twitter page, Barstool MLB commentator and committed Mets fan Chris Klemmer posted a video of himself going absolutely berserk. His antics caused a few fans to poke fun back at him.
Both the Mets and the New York Yankees were missing two of their biggest hitters. Aaron Judge is on the Yankees IL with a broken toe while Pete Alonso is off the Mets lineup with an injured wrist. At the time of their designation to the IL, both players led their respective leagues in home runs.
After the game, billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen admitted to a lot of "mental mistakes" in a Twitter post, but conceded that he was glad to get the win. The team will get a rest day on Thursday before meeting up with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
New York Mets fans have every right to be excited after Wednesday's win
While there can be no doubt that the New York Mets have a lot of work still to do, Wednesday's win allows the team to give themselves peace of mind that they can compete with the league's top teams. With a challenging schedule ahead, and everything to lose, keeping mentally fit will be the most important thing that the Mets can do going forward into the summer months of 2023.