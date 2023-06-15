On June 14, the New York Mets sealed a split with the New York Yankees in the first of two Subway Series set to take place this season. For fans of the struggling Mets, the victory represented a strong psychological win.

Despite having the MLB's largest payroll, at around $359 million, the Mets have been floundering this season. With a record of 32-36, they now stand an even ten games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

To make things worse, the team has put up some of the worst offensive and defensive stats of late, leading many to wonder if the money is being allocated towards talent properly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole both allowing just one run over six innings, the New York Mets found themselves tied with the Yankees heading into extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo doubled to win the game 4-3 for his team. The walkoff victory caused some fans to get a little too excited.

Chris Klemmer @ChrisKlemmer Marty Mush @martymush I truly do wish the Yankees could play the Mets all the time. I don't know why Mets fans complain they find so many funny ways to lose I truly do wish the Yankees could play the Mets all the time. I don't know why Mets fans complain they find so many funny ways to lose METS WIN! WALKOFF WIN! twitter.com/martymush/stat… METS WIN! WALKOFF WIN! twitter.com/martymush/stat… https://t.co/YwMyjITAJi

"METS WIN! WALKOFF WIN!" - Chris Klemmer

In a video posted to his Twitter page, Barstool MLB commentator and committed Mets fan Chris Klemmer posted a video of himself going absolutely berserk. His antics caused a few fans to poke fun back at him.

Marty Mush @martymush @ChrisKlemmer Might as well watch the game on the roof @ChrisKlemmer Might as well watch the game on the roof

Aaron Yorke @AaronPYorke @ChrisKlemmer Nimmo's walk-off hit was ruled a double even though he ended up on third. Make sure you get it right in the book! @ChrisKlemmer Nimmo's walk-off hit was ruled a double even though he ended up on third. Make sure you get it right in the book!

Both the Mets and the New York Yankees were missing two of their biggest hitters. Aaron Judge is on the Yankees IL with a broken toe while Pete Alonso is off the Mets lineup with an injured wrist. At the time of their designation to the IL, both players led their respective leagues in home runs.

Sean Fitzgerald @seanfitz150 @ChrisKlemmer @StoolBaseball You're acting like they just won the World Series. It's a regular season game in June my guy. @ChrisKlemmer @StoolBaseball You're acting like they just won the World Series. It's a regular season game in June my guy.

After the game, billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen admitted to a lot of "mental mistakes" in a Twitter post, but conceded that he was glad to get the win. The team will get a rest day on Thursday before meeting up with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Payton H @PaytonHargrove @ChrisKlemmer Never seen someone so happy after one win in June. @ChrisKlemmer Never seen someone so happy after one win in June.

New York Mets fans have every right to be excited after Wednesday's win

While there can be no doubt that the New York Mets have a lot of work still to do, Wednesday's win allows the team to give themselves peace of mind that they can compete with the league's top teams. With a challenging schedule ahead, and everything to lose, keeping mentally fit will be the most important thing that the Mets can do going forward into the summer months of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes