Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza's former $15,000,000 Miami beach mansion ft. 100 feet of deep water frontage sells to Major Food Group co-founder

Mike Piazza is one of the best offensive catchers in baseball. He was an unconventional player for the Florida Marlins before joining the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Piazza was inducted as a Met into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

In late 2017, Piazza and his spouse, Alicia, put up their Sunset Islands waterfront residence at 1401 West 27th Street for sale. Although its listed price was $18.5 million, the house was sold at $15 million. In the spring of 2021, retired Major League Baseball catcher and Italian national team manager Mikey helped Piazza sell his waterfront home in Miami Beach.

Mike Piazza's Miami beach mansion's exterior is visually striking

The Hall of Famer had been trying to sell the house since 2017, so it was a long wait for him. The $15 million offer was good as the property's asking price had decreased to $14.8 million by last summer.

Records indicate that the pair sold the estate to Jeffrey Zalaznick, a co-founder and co-owner of Major Food Group, and his wife, Alison. At the time of the closure in mid-April, the couple had been renting the mansion. In October, the Zalaznicks formally moved from New York to this house, declaring it their home.

Interior and swimming at the Miami Beach House mansion

With a dock and boat lift, this 9,438-square-foot, eight-bedroom home has a 100-foot deep-water frontage for yacht accommodations and a view of Biscayne Bay. The main home and the two-bedroom guest house are designed with high-end materials, like Jerusalem stone floors, and are influenced by Tuscan architecture.

The house has an entertainment center and a library. Its terrace overlooks the water and has a bath and water features. It descends to a ground-level pool at the foot of a double-stone stairway, which is the main attraction.

Interiors of Mike Piazza's Miami Lakefront mansion

Property records indicate the Tuscan-style residence was purchased by the Piazzas in 2008 for $10 million. Constructed in 2001, it features a home office, a library and a master suite with a private balcony. According to property records, Mike and his spouse also own a condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, which they purchased for $5.6 million in 2019.

Interiors of the Miami beachfront mansion

Mike Piazza managed the Italian Baseball team for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Given that his father was the son of Sicilian immigrants, Mike Piazza has Italian ancestry on his father's side. Although born in Pennsylvania, the 54-year-old has consistently supported Italy in international competitions.

In 2019, Piazza first committed to leading Italy in the 2021 World Baseball Classic. COVID-19 forced the tournament's cancellation, but Piazza remained steadfast and reiterated his choice in March 2022.

"Mike Piazza led Italy to a win in his first WBC game as manager" - MLBONFOX

Although Piazza lacks managerial experience, he has attended several World Baseball Classics. He played for the squad in 2006 and was Italy's hitting coach in the tournaments of 2009 and 2013.

