Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was feeling it on Monday night as he hit two homers against the Toronto Blue Jays and helped his team open their series with a 7-4 win at the Rogers Centre.

However, the night was marred with slight controversy as after Judge's second homer in the top of the eight came under the scanner, the Toronto broadcast team couldn't help but notice that he shifted his attention to the dugout right before the pitch.

The game broadcasters were quoted saying:

"You and I look at each at the same moment right when we saw this three pitches ago. Watch where he is looking at, where is he looking. He did it more than once and it is really unusual"

The Toronto Blue Jays broadcast team came under serious fire from the fans, who were convinced that Aaron Judge doesn't need to cheat the game to prove his greatness.

Baseball podcaster Jarred Carrabis echoed most fans' sentiments while also adding that very few would commit the same cardinal sin the Houston Astros committed a few years ago, referring to the 2018 sign-stealing scandal.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout https://t.co/ZrOY7grbYV It’s baseball, so I get why people automatically jump to cheating. Cheating and baseball are synonymous with each other. But A) Judge is historically good and doesn’t need to cheat, and B) After what happened to Houston, no team is dumb enough to try something so egregious imo. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… It’s baseball, so I get why people automatically jump to cheating. Cheating and baseball are synonymous with each other. But A) Judge is historically good and doesn’t need to cheat, and B) After what happened to Houston, no team is dumb enough to try something so egregious imo. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

"It’s baseball, so I get why people automatically jump to cheating. Cheating and baseball are synonymous with each other. But A) Judge is historically good and doesn’t need to cheat, and B) After what happened to Houston, no team is dumb enough to try something so egregious imo" - Jarred Carrabis, Twitter.

New York Yankees gain momentum after initial slump

The New York Yankees have put behind their initial run of poor form and are slowly picking up pace in the new MLB season, winning six out of their past eight games.

Still lingering at the AL East table with a 24-19 record, the team will look to capitalize with the return of their ace Aaron Judge, who has been in impressive form ever since his return, anchoring the Yankees to a series of impressive performances over the last week.

