Baseball prospect Riley Gibson drops 2-word reaction to Donald Trump's granddaughter posing in elegant gown ahead of inauguration

Pitching prospect Riley Gibson dropped a short two-word reaction to Kai Trump's Instagram post commemorating President Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

Kai, President Trump's granddaughter, posted a picture of herself in a long blue gown on Instagram ahead of her grandfather’s inauguration along with other pictures from the ceremony.

“The big day!” she captioned the post.

The post drew a flurry of comments and compliments. Riley Gibson was among them as he posted a two-word comment.

“Marry me,” he wrote.

Baseball prospect drops 2-word reaction to Donald Trump's granddaughter's turning heads in elegant gown ahead of inauguration - Source: IG

Riley Gibson committed to Liberty University

Riley Gibson, a New York Mets fan, has made the jump from being a top high school arm to the college scene. Gibson chose to pursue his academic and athletic career at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The 18-year-old will get a chance to showcase his stuff in the NCAA as he becomes draft eligible down the road.

According to Prep Baseball, Gibson has a 91 max fastball ranking with a 2,472 fastball spin rate. His breaking ball is listed in the 74-75 range, with his slider ranking in a solid 80-82 rating. Gibson also uses changeup in his arsenal, which is ranked between 75 and 78.

As a high school pitcher transitioning to the NCAA, Gibson will have plenty of time to develop his pitches as he looks to reach the Major Leagues someday. Gibson has been used as both a starter and reliever, though his repertoire seems to point toward Gibson becoming a starter.

With the way young pitchers are developed these days, Gibson should have a measured workload as Liberty ramps up his innings and pitch counts.

At 6’1” and 170 lbs, Riley Gibson will need to grow into his body before he can effectively develop into a bona fide Big League hurler. According to scouting reports, Gibson is one of the most underrated high school arms at the moment.

In some rankings, Gibson projects as a second or third round pick. With a couple of good seasons in the NCAA, Gibson could turn into one of the best hurlers in the 2026 MLB Draft.

