Beef History: Why does Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hate the New York Yankees? Possible origins of his distaste for the Bronx Bombers examined

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know once again that he doesn't like the New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays baseman has doubled down on his offseason comments that he would "never" play for the Bronx Bombers.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith Asked in NY about off-season comments in which he said he’d never sign with the Yankees, “not even dead,” Vlad Guerrero Jr. doubled down, saying he has personal/family reasons for preferring not to play for the Yankees and would “never” change his mind Asked in NY about off-season comments in which he said he’d never sign with the Yankees, “not even dead,” Vlad Guerrero Jr. doubled down, saying he has personal/family reasons for preferring not to play for the Yankees and would “never” change his mind

Guerrero spoke to reporters before the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Through a team interpreter, he said:

“It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that.”

The Gold Glove winner then took out his hatred of the Yankees while batting. In the top of the first inning, Guerrero crushed a 417-foot, two-run homer to left center field to give the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead. The Blue Jays eventually crushed New York 6-1 in their series opener.

Guerrero's striking surely made it seem like it was more personal for him when he came out to bat. However, he hasn't fully disclosed the reason behind his hate for the Yankees.

Some suggest that Guerrero's disdain toward the team dates back to 2003 when the Yankees passed on the signing of his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., in free agency. Instead, the team signed Gary Sheffield even though he was older and near the end of his career.

In November 2022, he said that he enjoyed playing at Madison Square Garden but admitted that he would never don the pinstripes, not even if he was dead.

“I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead.”

When will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. become a free agent?

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent in 2015. He made his major league debut for the team in April 2019 and has earned two All-Star honors.

His current deal with the team runs out after the 2025 season. If he doesn't sign an extension with the Blue Jays, Guerrero will be a free agent in 2026.

However, it's safe to say that Guerrero won't consider signing with the Yankees whenever he enters the free agency market.

