Ben Rice’s girlfriend Sara Falkson flaunts her Harvard engineering skills, surprising Yankees phenom with thoughtful gift

MLB player Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara Falkson, surprised the New York Yankees first baseman by making him a custom-made gift. Falkson, a Harvard engineer, knows Rice and has been in a relationship with him for several years.

Last year, Ben Rice got the chance to make his debut in Major League Baseball after being promoted by the Yankees. His girlfriend, Sara, celebrated Rice’s big achievement by flaunting her engineering skills and gifting him a custom-made table.

In a video posted online, she shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses and also talked about the process, saying:

“I'm Sarah, I'm a Harvard engineer, and let's make a table for my boyfriend Ben Rice. Ben made his debut with the Yankees on June 18th, and I wanted to make him something special. Naturally, I went to the Harvard machine shop, got on the CNC mill, started sawing, sanding, and there were some selfies taken too.”

Further discussing the process of her Yankees-themed table design, she continued:

“Once the engraving was done, it was time to add some color with acrylic paint. Honestly, the hardest part about this project was just keeping it a secret from Ben. This was his Christmas present, and it's pretty hard to hide a table.”

“Overall, it was a huge success, and go Yankees!”

At the end of the clip, there's a picture of Ben Rice holding the custom-made table, which features his name, the Yankees logo, and his MLB debut date engraved on it. Rice can be seen wearing comfortable clothing, with a beautifully decorated Christmas backdrop featuring a well-lit Christmas tree and a fireplace.

Ben Rice reacts to girlfriend Sara Falkson's outing with friends

Last month, Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara Falkson, enjoyed a fun outing with her close friends. She shared several pictures from the day on her Instagram account, captioned:

“🩷🥳🪩👯‍♀️💐🎉”

One image featured Sara and her friends smiling and posing at a high-rise restaurant, with a distant view of the city in the background. Several other pictures showed the group partying and enjoying their time together.

Ben Rice took to the comment section to share his reaction, writing:

“Wholesome content”

So far in the 2025 season, Rice has appeared in 30 games for the New York Yankees, posting a .255 batting average with eight home runs, 13 RBIs, and 14 walks.

