Best batting stance in MLB The Show 22

One of the greatest things about MLB The Show 22 is the sheer amount of data the game possesses. It has a wealth of statistics, pitching windups, and batting stances. The batting stances are especially fun.

The game has made momentous strides. Before, the games featured a limited selection of generic stances for custom players, but now it has every player who ever brought a sense of individuality and flare to the way they stood at the plate.

Here are the three best batting stances in MLB the Show 22:

3. Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins, Centerfield)

Buxton has been hailed in the game for offering the most well-rounded stance in the game. His stance allows hitters to hit pitches on either side of the plate with ease and it adds quite a bit of power.

The stance allows emphasizes balance which boosts the propensity for speed and can stretch doubles into triples. It's a pretty accurate portrayal of Buxton who, when healthy, exemplifies a five-tool player. He hopes to be a big part of Minnesota Twins' history blending speed, power, contact and fielding into an elite ballplayer.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Baseball gods, if you really are out there, please keep this man Byron Buxton healthy Baseball gods, if you really are out there, please keep this man Byron Buxton healthy https://t.co/WxVulBnt68

2. Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers, Centerfield)

The former NL MVP may have taken a step back over the last two years. However his swing is just as sweet in MLB the Show 22. The stance combines both power and bat control against opposing pitchers, which is increasingly uncommon among left-handed hitters.

Fans looking to create a left-handed swinger in Road to the Show will struggle to find a more balanced stance for their custom player than Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles

1.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays, Outfield)

There is nothing that draws fans to a baseball video game than the ability to mash towering home runs. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger is the embodiment of video game power. His stance simply produces power to all parts of the field.

The simplicity of the foot positioning in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stance allows him to maximize the torque and reach to turn any pitch into a homer. It's one of the very few skillsets that can be replicated in real life MLB. Just ask New York Yankees' ace and highest-paid player Gerrit Cole. Cole allowed two of the three homers Guerrero mashed in his three-home run extravagazna on Wednesday.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith maybe the most impressive game yet for Vlad Guerrero Jr. … 4/4 with three HR tonight



maybe the most impressive game yet for Vlad Guerrero Jr. … 4/4 with three HR tonight https://t.co/KXAnWRc0IC

Edited by Jason Birkelbach