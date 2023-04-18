It was a great day for MLB fans all over the world as Houston Astros and the Make-A-Wish Foundation decided to come together to help 7-year-old Zayne Harris live his dreams. Astros General Manager Dana Brown signed a one-day contract on Monday with Zayne Harris. This will enable him to go on a shopping spree in the Astros team store, courtesy of Phil Maton and his wife Katelynn.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros GM Dana Brown signed 7-year-old Zayne Harris to a one-day contract Monday. The Astros and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are hosting Zayne, who will be treated to a shopping spree in the Astros team store, courtesy of Phil Maton and his wife Katelynn.

"Astros GM Dana Brown signed 7-year-old Zayne Harris to a one-day contract Monday. The Astros and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are hosting Zayne, who will be treated to a shopping spree in the Astros team store, courtesy of Phil Maton and his wife Katelynn."- Houston Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart posted on Twitter.

MLB fans all over the world were touched by the gesture. Fans will be able to live their own dreams through the little kid.

Greg M @Astrosfan1977 @brianmctaggart Best signing of the year. I love seeing stuff like this. Dana Brown is good people. Enjoy the experience Zayne! @brianmctaggart Best signing of the year. I love seeing stuff like this. Dana Brown is good people. Enjoy the experience Zayne!

"Best signing of the year. I love seeing stuff like this. Dana Brown is good people. Enjoy the experience Zayne!"- Greg M wrote on Twitter.

Astros fans applauded Dana Brown's grand gesture.

"Zayne Harris.... Hell yeah, Astros!!!! Making that kid's dreams come true. That's what I'm talking about!!!!"- H-Town Astros Fanatic wrote.

"This is so cool!!! Love that he did this!"- 2x World Series Champs (‘17, ‘22). Tyler wrote.

Another fan thanked Phil Maton for his kingly gesture.

"PHIL YOU KING" - WS CHAMPION Maton’s Emotion roared through his post.

Fans all over Twitter were overjoyed.

"Buy him the whole store"- ducky wrote.

"That’s my ACE"- chanois raved.

"This is the victory. Warms my heart."- Allen's Sister wrote.

"Proud to be an Astro Fan!"- Grady Coberly said.

Appreciation for GM Dana Brown poured in from fans.

"Dana Brown 💙🧡 " - natalie petrie expressed.

"Good for Dana and Phil Maton."- Brian McNicoll wrote on Twitter.

The collaboration between Houston Astros and Make-a-wish Foundation

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

Houston Astros and the Make-a-Wish Foundation are doing a remarkable job towards restoring hope and joy among the wish kids and their families.

