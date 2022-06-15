“Better than judge” “Buck is the highest level” - MLB fans react to Byron Buxton’s video game numbers as he makes his case for AL MVP

We are one-third of the way into the 2022 season, and players like Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton have been putting up absolutely crazy numbers. Aside from New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who is on pace to hit 60+ home runs, Buxton is making a legitimate case for the 2022 American League MVP.

Since entering the league in 2015, he has been a great player, though he has had injury issues in the past. The center fielder has played over 100 games in just one season in his career, 2017. Last season, in just 61 games played, Buxton hit .306 and had 19 home runs. Even in such short periods of time, Buxton has shown flashes of being a true MLB superstar.

This season has looked different for Byron Buxton. He appears to be pretty healthy so far, playing in 46 games as of now. In those games, Buxton has 18 home runs already and is slugging just shy of .600 at .592. Furthermore, he has led the Minnesota Twins to a 36-27 record, first in the AL Central. Match this with his Gold Glove-caliber fielding, and he is definitely in the running for the 2022 AL MVP.

Just in the month of June, Byron Buxton already has seven home runs and a 1.402 OPS. It is no surprise that people are starting to mention Buxton's name in the AL MVP conversation. Many fans believe Buxton could possibly make a case for the award, and they made that known on social media.

Fans believe Byron Buxton could win AL MVP this year

Many fans online believe Buxton is better than Aaron Judge this year. Although this is a hard feat, as Judge is leading all of baseball in four different offensive stats, Buxton's name still deserves to be in the conversation. Here is what the fans had to say.

There were people saying that the stats Buxton is currently putting up are overrated and that his numbers are nowhere near video game numbers. They also talked about his slow start in April and how his batting average is still relatively low at .253. Along with this, people mentioned how the Twins are only .500 over June as well. However, he is hitting .351 in the month of June, so he appears to be fixing that.

Byron Buxton has had a great season so far and is currently red-hot in the month of June. If he can keep this up and stay healthy, he will definitely be in the AL MVP running along with Aaron Judge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far