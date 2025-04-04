"Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, they couldn’t have two better" - When Alex Rodriguez hailed superstar duo for inspiring young girls like his daughters

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is all about his daughters, Natasha and Ella. The two have been the driving force behind much of his motivation since their births.

They would often accompany him to the ballpark to watch him play. They were front and center when he played his last game on Aug. 12, 2016, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Since retiring, he has been able to spend more time with his daughters. However, he did have to drop his eldest daughter, Natasha, off at college in 2023, which was emotional, via The Wall Street Journal.

"I'm an emotional roller coaster," Rodriguez said. "I've been talking to Cynthia, my greatest friend in the world and my co-parent to my two girls. She's given me therapy. She's a psychologist. It's been working, but I've been really depressed, down and out."

A-Rod said that he had gone to his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, for mental help. It is often tough for parents to see their firstborn go to college. However, Natasha and Ella have some great role models to look up to, like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

"I mean, what they're doing for young women out there, equality, all the good things that we want our young daughters to have. I mean, Beyoncé and Taylor, they couldn't have two better," Rodriguez said.

The former Yankees slugger loves how the two singing superstars used their platform for issues like equality. Like many athletes now, they are using their fame to shed light on issues they believe are worthy.

Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez shares key piece of advice that has stuck with him

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez has met a lot of people throughout his lifetime. Being a famous baseball player and now a businessman, he has shaken hands with a lot of knowledgeable people.

He has gotten a ton of advice over the years, both good and bad. However, there was one piece of advice that has stuck with him throughout his life.

"Surround yourself with great people. You're an average of the five people you surround yourself with," Rodriguez said.

The 14-time MLB All-Star tells others to surround themselves with great people. Much can be revealed by someone just by the people they choose to hold relationships with. For A-Rod, much of his circle includes his daughters, ex-wife and girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

