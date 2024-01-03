"Big bro's toys" - Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole's youngest son strays away from father's footsteps, takes swing at a new sport

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole won the 2023 Cy Young Award after putting up impressive numbers. However, junior Cole has a feel for a different sport.

Recently, amid Christmas festivities, Cole's wife, Amy, shared an adorable post of their second son, Everett Cole, playing with an ice hockey stick against the backdrop of a Christmas tree.

Amy also mentioned that the ice stick belonged to his older brother, Caden, and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"More of big bro's toys."

Amy Cole Instagram story

Moreover, the family celebrated Everett's birthday on January 2, and his mother shared adorable pictures from the party on Instagram. Surprisingly, one of Everett's friends was also born on the same day in the same hospital.

Amy Cole Instagram Story of Everett and Harper's birthday

A bit about Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy Cole

Amy Crawford comes from a baseball family, and her brother, Brandon Crawford, played shortstop for the San Francisco Giants. Moreover, she and her younger sister, Jenna, shared the field on the Bruins' softball team.

She met Gerrit Cole before he made his professional debut on the mound during their college days at UCLA. Initially, they started off as friends in the early morning workouts. The pitcher asked her out, and she said yes, followed by a romantic gesture from the Yankee pitcher.

"I was moving into my new apartment, and Gerrit drove an hour and a half after a wedding just to help me move," Amy shared with Inside Weddings in an interaction. "My mom was there with me, and he showed up with a bouquet of flowers for her birthday. That's the day I decided to take him up on that first-date offer from the year prior."

Soon, the couple started dating and finally tied the knot in 2016. Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in 2019. Shortly after, the pair announced the pregnancy and welcomed their first son, Caden Gerrit Cole, on June 30, 2020.

The family of three expanded to four when they welcomed their second son, Everett, on January 2, 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.