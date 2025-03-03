Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Los Angeles Kings | March 3, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks are back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. At 8:30 p.m. EST, these two teams will meet in Chicago. Chicago enters play tonight with the second-lowest point total in the sport and is 18-35-7. The Kings are 31-19-8 coming into tonight's matchup. They are a contender, while the Hawks are not.
Tonight, center Jason Dickinson and goalie Laurent Brossoit are both out since they're still on Injured Reserve. Center Phillip Kurashev and left wing Nick Foligno are day-to-day.
With that in mind, here's what Chicago's lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of the puck drop tonight:
Forwards:
- LW Andreas Athanasiou - C Connor Bedard - RW Tyler Bertuzzi
- LW Landon Slaggert - C Frank Nazar - RW Colton Dach
- LW Teuvo Teravainen - C Ryan Donato - RW Ilya Mikeheyev
- LW Pat Maroon - C Lukas Reichel - RW Craig Smith
Defensive Pairs:
- Alec Martinez - Alex Vlasic
- Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy
- Wyatt Kaiser - TJ Brodie
Goalkeepers:
- Arvid Soderblom
- Petr Mrazek
Powerplay Lines:
- Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic
- Pat Maroon, Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Frank Nazar, Alex Vlasic
Penalty Kill Units:
- Frank Nazar, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy
- Colton Dach, Alec Martinez, Teuvo Teravainen, Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago is back at home following a road victory over the Anaheim Ducks. That win broke a five-game losing streak for the season.
Odds for tonight's Blackhawks game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Chicago Blackhawks are major underdogs despite being at home against the Los Angeles Kings. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:
- Chicago is +167 to win outright.
- The Kings open as -208 favorites on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Los Angeles -1.5, which is +100.
- Chicago is -120 to cover the spread.
- The total is set at 5.5 goals.
- The over is -112, and the under is -108.
After tonight's contest, Chicago has two more home contests with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST and the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
They then have a road game on a back-to-back against Utah on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. They'll visit the Nashville Predators after that.