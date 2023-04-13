When left-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman signed a 5-year deal worth $110 million with the Toronto Blue Jays in late 2021, it looked like the 6-foot-2 journeyman finally found a home.

Interest in Gausman from the Blue Jays came as he posted a career-best ERA of 2.81 with the San Francisco Giants in 2021. That season, he also led the NL in starts, with 33 of them.

2022 was Kevin Gausman's first season with the Blue Jays, and was a relative success. He posted an ERA of 3.35, striking out 205 batters over 174 innings pitched. Heading into 2023, the Colorado-native was undoubtedly keen to post even better numbers in his second season with the Jays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kevin Gausman, Wicked 87mph Splitter" - Rob Friedman

Gausman's first two starts came against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. In both games. Although he pitched 6 innings without allowing an earned run and registered seven strikeouts in both starts, his April 4 outing against the Cards was credited as a loss, on account of three unearned runs off of errors.

On April 12, Gausman made his fourth start of the season against the Detroit Tigers. The 32-year old hurled eight innings, allowing three earned runs off of two home runs surrendered. However, his team was able to battle back and win the game in the 10th inning after an RBI single from George Springer.

Following the game, Gausman praised the tenacity and grit of his teammates who play behind him. His words of praise referenced the grit that the Jays showed by battling back to win the game in extra innings.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



“It’s such a good group of baseball guys, if that makes sense. It’s just a lot of guys who really enjoy getting dirty and being in those big situations. They kind of feed off of that." Kevin Gausman on the #BlueJays ' walk-off win:“It’s such a good group of baseball guys, if that makes sense. It’s just a lot of guys who really enjoy getting dirty and being in those big situations. They kind of feed off of that." Kevin Gausman on the #BlueJays' walk-off win:“It’s such a good group of baseball guys, if that makes sense. It’s just a lot of guys who really enjoy getting dirty and being in those big situations. They kind of feed off of that."

"Kevin Gausman on the #Blue Jays walk off win: “It’s such a good group of baseball guys, if that makes sense. It’s just a lot of guys who really enjoy getting dirty and being in those big situations. They kind of feed off of that."" - Keegan Matheson

Wednesday's game was the second home contest of the Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 season. MLB's only Canadian team bested the Tigers by a commanding 9-3 margin in their home opener.

Kevin Gausman has the potential to be a true keystone of his team's rotation

Alongside starters Alek Manoah and new-hire Chris Bassitt, Gausman makes up the top of the Jays' rotation. Gausman has changed teams every season since 2018, and may finally be able to settle into life as a long-term Blue Jay if he earns it.

Poll : 0 votes