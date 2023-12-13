Blue Jays Hot Stove: 3 players John Schneider's side need to target after missing out on Shohei Ohtani

It's been a disappointing and downright frustrating offseason for Toronto Blue Jays fans. There was a moment in the past two weeks when fans believed that there was an opportunity to land either Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto. Now, both players have landed with new teams.

That being said, there are still a number of high-profile players available in both free agency and on the trade market. Not only will the Toronto Blue Jays need to decide what to do with some of their unsigned free agents, but they must also take a look at the open market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A closer look at three players the Toronto Blue Jays could add this offseason

#1 - Cody Bellinger

After missing out on both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, Toronto could look to one of the most sought-after names in free agency, Cody Bellinger. The former National League MVP enjoyed a successful bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and is now on the verge of landing a lucrative contract.

Expand Tweet

"No Soto No Ohtani Cody Bellinger to Toronto? Just saying." - @StoolBaseball

Cody Bellinger's defensive versatility could be an asset for the club, as he can play in both the outfield and first base. Last season, he hit .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

#2 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The young Japanese starting pitcher is the top name remaining on the open market. While Toronto will need to outbid a number of teams, if they can land Yamamoto, it could be a move that changes their fortunes this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

"MLB Rumours Blog: Blue Jays among teams expected to meet with Yamamoto" - @TSN_Sports

#3 - Justin Turner

Justin Turner could be an essential piece for Toronto this upcoming season. A true on-base stud throughout his career, the two-time All-Star could provide strength to an area of weakness for Toronto. A World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner could bring veteran leadership and elite bat skills to Toronto's star-studded lineup.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.