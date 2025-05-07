Blue Jays vs. Angels: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 7, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels will continue their American League series with a matchup on Wednesday night. Toronto will be looking for some revenge in this game after Los Angeles picked up an 8-3 win in the series opener.

The Blue Jays are sitting at 16-19 on the season after the loss, while the Angels are at 14-20. The odds have been set for this matchup, and it's time to make some predictions.

Blue Jays vs. Angels prediction

Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays- Source: Imagn

Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday, and he is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA this season. Berrios is a proven veteran in this league but has not been as dominant this season.

Toronto has to start hitting more home runs this season as it has belted 25 long balls. Anthony Santander leads the way with five, but this team will be looking to break out.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs and 18 RBIs, but he won't be back in the lineup for a while. The Angels got off to a hot start to the season but have cooled off in a big way.

Yusei Kikuchi will make the start for Los Angeles this season, and he is 0-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 2025. Kikuchi will get hit hard again in this game as the Blue Jays will take control.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 6, Los Angeles Angels 4

Blue Jays vs. Angels odds

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -125, Los Angeles Angels +105

Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+135), Angels +1.5 (-160)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)

Blue Jays vs. Angels injuries

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Median nerve entrapment)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Mike Trout is on the injury report - Source: Imagn

Gustavo Campero (OF/C): TBD (Left ankle)

Garrett McDaniels (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left biceps tendonitis)

Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right ulnar collateral ligament)

Mike Trout (OF): 10-Day IL (Left knee bone bruise)

Ben Joyce (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Blue Jays vs. Angels picks

It has been a rough go for the Toronto Blue Jays of late, but they should be the focus on Wednesday. Toronto will break out of this slump with a big win over Los Angeles.

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -125

Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120)

