  • Baseball
  Blue Jays vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

Blue Jays vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified May 08, 2025 15:42 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Blue Jays vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025 - [Source: Imagn]

The Los Angeles Angels return to the field on Thursday after last night's exciting walk-off win against the Toronto Blue Jays, aiming to score their first series sweep of the 2025 season.

A solid duel between right-handers is on tap for the finale with the Blue Jays sending Chris Bassitt to the mound to square off against Jose Soriano who was robbed of a win in his last turn against the Tigers.

Blue Jays vs. Angels recent form and records

Toronto

The Blue Jays appeared to be turning a corner last week after taking two of three from Boston and winning the series opener against Cleveland.

However, John Schneider's crew has since dropped four straight, falling to 16-20 and $409 in the red for their backers. Toronto has also struggled terribly on the road, managing just five wins through 17 games (-$539).

Los Angeles

The Angels got out to a blistering start to the campaign, tallying wins in nine of their first 14 games. Since then, Ron Washington's squad has only come out victorious in six of their last 21.

As a result, the Halos bring up the rear of the AL West standings with a 15-20 overall record, resulting in a -$275 return for MLB bettors. However, they've been decent at home, where they sit a game over .500 and up $207.

Injuries

Toronto

  • Andres Gimenez 2B Day To Day - Quad
  • Nick Sandlin RP 15 Day IL - Back
  • Max Scherzer SP 60 Day IL - Lat
  • Erik Swanson RP 60 Day IL - Hand
  • Alek Manoah SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Ryan Burr RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Angel Bastardo SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Los Angeles

  • Gustavo Campero RF Day To Day - Ankle
  • Mike Trout RF 10 Day IL - Knee
  • Garrett McDaniels SP 15 Day IL - Bicep
  • Ben Joyce RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Sam Bachman RP 15 Day IL - Upper Body
  • Anthony Rendon 3B 60 Day IL - Hip
  • Robert Stephenson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers

Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.95 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 40 hits (4 HR) & 13 ER with a 43:7 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
  • Worked 5.1 IP of 7 hit (2 HR) 3 ER ball with 4:0 K/BB ratio vs. Guardians last start.
  • 7-3 with a 3.61 ERA & 72:18 K/BB ratio in 72.1 career IP thrown vs. the Angels.
  • 3-1 with a 0.38 ERA and 25:6 K/BB ratio in 24.0 IP on the road in 2025.

Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.83 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 41 hits (3 HR) & 17 ER with a 31:16 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
  • Worked 6.0 IP of 6 hit (0 HR) 0 ER ball with 5:1 K/BB ratio vs. Tigers last start.
  • 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA & 4:0 K/BB ratio in 1.2 career IP thrown vs. the Blue Jays.
  • 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 16:8 K/BB ratio in 14.2 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters

Toronto

With just two hits in 18 at-bats over five games before entering this series, Anthony Santander looks to have rediscovered his stroke at the plate. The switch hitter is 3-for-9 with a home run and two RBIs in his last two games, and has done his most damage to date against right-handed pitching slashing .206/.277/.382/.659.

Los Angeles

Yoan Moncada has made an instant impact for the Angels since returning to the field for the opener of this set with Toronto. He's 3-for-7 with four RBIs and reached the cheap seats in both games. Having stepped into the box to square off against Chris Bassitt 10 times in the past, take a shot on the familiarity potentially resulting in another big night from LA's third baseman.

Blue Jays vs. Angels MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Thursday 5/8Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Toronto Blue Jays-125-1.5 +130O 8.5 -105
Los Angeles Angels+105+1.5 -155U 8.5 -115
Blue Jays vs. Angels expert picks and game prediction

Though each of those teams have cashed over tickets at a 7-0 clip in their last seven combined games, look for a low-scoring competitive match to play out in the finale. Chris Bassitt has only allowed 22 hits in 23.1 innings pitched on the road, while Jose Soriano impressed in his last start holding the Detroit Tigers scoreless through his six innings of work.

With neither offense hitting the cover off the ball and each ranked amongst the bottom third of the league in key stat categories, expect both starters to go deep, making positions on the first five innings and full game under appealing investments to make at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 3-2

Mike Rose

Mike Rose

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.

While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.

Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.

When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue.

