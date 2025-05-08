Blue Jays vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Angels return to the field on Thursday after last night's exciting walk-off win against the Toronto Blue Jays, aiming to score their first series sweep of the 2025 season.
A solid duel between right-handers is on tap for the finale with the Blue Jays sending Chris Bassitt to the mound to square off against Jose Soriano who was robbed of a win in his last turn against the Tigers.
Blue Jays vs. Angels recent form and records
Toronto
The Blue Jays appeared to be turning a corner last week after taking two of three from Boston and winning the series opener against Cleveland.
However, John Schneider's crew has since dropped four straight, falling to 16-20 and $409 in the red for their backers. Toronto has also struggled terribly on the road, managing just five wins through 17 games (-$539).
Los Angeles
The Angels got out to a blistering start to the campaign, tallying wins in nine of their first 14 games. Since then, Ron Washington's squad has only come out victorious in six of their last 21.
As a result, the Halos bring up the rear of the AL West standings with a 15-20 overall record, resulting in a -$275 return for MLB bettors. However, they've been decent at home, where they sit a game over .500 and up $207.
Injuries
Toronto
- Andres Gimenez 2B Day To Day - Quad
- Nick Sandlin RP 15 Day IL - Back
- Max Scherzer SP 60 Day IL - Lat
- Erik Swanson RP 60 Day IL - Hand
- Alek Manoah SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Ryan Burr RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Angel Bastardo SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Los Angeles
- Gustavo Campero RF Day To Day - Ankle
- Mike Trout RF 10 Day IL - Knee
- Garrett McDaniels SP 15 Day IL - Bicep
- Ben Joyce RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Sam Bachman RP 15 Day IL - Upper Body
- Anthony Rendon 3B 60 Day IL - Hip
- Robert Stephenson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.95 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 40 hits (4 HR) & 13 ER with a 43:7 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
- Worked 5.1 IP of 7 hit (2 HR) 3 ER ball with 4:0 K/BB ratio vs. Guardians last start.
- 7-3 with a 3.61 ERA & 72:18 K/BB ratio in 72.1 career IP thrown vs. the Angels.
- 3-1 with a 0.38 ERA and 25:6 K/BB ratio in 24.0 IP on the road in 2025.
Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.83 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 41 hits (3 HR) & 17 ER with a 31:16 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
- Worked 6.0 IP of 6 hit (0 HR) 0 ER ball with 5:1 K/BB ratio vs. Tigers last start.
- 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA & 4:0 K/BB ratio in 1.2 career IP thrown vs. the Blue Jays.
- 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 16:8 K/BB ratio in 14.2 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Toronto
With just two hits in 18 at-bats over five games before entering this series, Anthony Santander looks to have rediscovered his stroke at the plate. The switch hitter is 3-for-9 with a home run and two RBIs in his last two games, and has done his most damage to date against right-handed pitching slashing .206/.277/.382/.659.
Los Angeles
Yoan Moncada has made an instant impact for the Angels since returning to the field for the opener of this set with Toronto. He's 3-for-7 with four RBIs and reached the cheap seats in both games. Having stepped into the box to square off against Chris Bassitt 10 times in the past, take a shot on the familiarity potentially resulting in another big night from LA's third baseman.
Blue Jays vs. Angels MLB 2025 Betting Odds
Blue Jays vs. Angels expert picks and game prediction
Though each of those teams have cashed over tickets at a 7-0 clip in their last seven combined games, look for a low-scoring competitive match to play out in the finale. Chris Bassitt has only allowed 22 hits in 23.1 innings pitched on the road, while Jose Soriano impressed in his last start holding the Detroit Tigers scoreless through his six innings of work.
With neither offense hitting the cover off the ball and each ranked amongst the bottom third of the league in key stat categories, expect both starters to go deep, making positions on the first five innings and full game under appealing investments to make at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 3-2