Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 11, 2025

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros will play the final game on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled at 3:07 PM ET inside Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Guasman to the mound. This season, he is 9-10 with a 3.63 ERA. Meanwhile, the Astros will have Cristian Javier on the mound. The right-hander has posted a 1-2 record with a 4.43 ERA this season.

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Betting Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -157; Astros +130.

Run Line / Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 favored

Over/Under (Total Runs): Set at 8.5 runs

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Injury report

Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, Sprained knee, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)

Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Nick Sandlin, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Robinson Piña, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Yimi García, Arthroscopic elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Lineup

DH G. Springer R RF Nathan Lukes L 1B V. Guerrero R CF D. Varsho L C A. Kirk R 3B A. Barger L SS E. Clement R LF J. Loperfido L 2B A. Gimenez L

Astros

Josh Hader, Sprained shoulder, 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Bennett Sousa, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Spencer Arrighetti, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Kaleb Ort, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Luis Garcia, Elbow discomfort, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Pedro León, Sprained knee, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/19)

Hayden Wesneski, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Zach Dezenzo, Sprained hand, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Ronel Blanco, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Brendan Rodgers, Strained oblique, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Isaac Paredes, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season

Brandon Walter, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

John Rooney, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Lineup SS Jeremy Pena R LF Y. Alvarez L 2B Jose Altuve R 3B C. Correa R RF J. Sanchez L DH V. Caratini S 1B C. Walker R C Yainer Diaz R CF Jake Meyers R

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays and the Astros are both leaders of their respective divisions, but their lead is getting shorter by the day. They both need a win to distance themselves from being dethroned.

The game should be a close one. Both starters have a really good handle on their command, so there will be no easy offerings. But considering home-field advantage, a healthier lineup relative to the Astros, and Kevin Gausman’s steadier performance, the Blue Jays have an edge.

Score Prediction: Toronto wins 5-4

Best Pick

Total Runs: Expect over 8.5 runs.

Bet on Blue Jays -1.5 run line

Kevin Gausman to limit the Astros to 3 or fewer earned runs.

