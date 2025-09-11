Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 11, 2025

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros will play the final game on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled at 3:07 PM ET inside Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays will send Kevin Guasman to the mound. This season, he is 9-10 with a 3.63 ERA. Meanwhile, the Astros will have Cristian Javier on the mound. The right-hander has posted a 1-2 record with a 4.43 ERA this season.
Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Betting Odds
Moneyline: Blue Jays -157; Astros +130.
Run Line / Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 favored
Over/Under (Total Runs): Set at 8.5 runs
Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Injury report
Blue Jays
- Bo Bichette, Sprained knee, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)
- Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- Nick Sandlin, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Robinson Piña, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- Yimi García, Arthroscopic elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Lineup
- DH G. Springer R
- RF Nathan Lukes L
- 1B V. Guerrero R
- CF D. Varsho L
- C A. Kirk R
- 3B A. Barger L
- SS E. Clement R
- LF J. Loperfido L
- 2B A. Gimenez L
Astros
- Josh Hader, Sprained shoulder, 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
- Bennett Sousa, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Spencer Arrighetti, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
- Kaleb Ort, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Luis Garcia, Elbow discomfort, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Pedro León, Sprained knee, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/19)
- Hayden Wesneski, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- Zach Dezenzo, Sprained hand, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Ronel Blanco, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- Brendan Rodgers, Strained oblique, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
- Isaac Paredes, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
- Brandon Walter, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- John Rooney, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
- Expected Lineup
- SS Jeremy Pena R
- LF Y. Alvarez L
- 2B Jose Altuve R
- 3B C. Correa R
- RF J. Sanchez L
- DH V. Caratini S
- 1B C. Walker R
- C Yainer Diaz R
- CF Jake Meyers R
Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Prediction & Pick
The Blue Jays and the Astros are both leaders of their respective divisions, but their lead is getting shorter by the day. They both need a win to distance themselves from being dethroned.
The game should be a close one. Both starters have a really good handle on their command, so there will be no easy offerings. But considering home-field advantage, a healthier lineup relative to the Astros, and Kevin Gausman’s steadier performance, the Blue Jays have an edge.
Score Prediction: Toronto wins 5-4
Best Pick
- Total Runs: Expect over 8.5 runs.
- Bet on Blue Jays -1.5 run line
- Kevin Gausman to limit the Astros to 3 or fewer earned runs.