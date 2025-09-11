  • home icon
  Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 11, 2025

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 11, 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 11, 2025 07:23 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 11, 2025 - Source: Imagn

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros will play the final game on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled at 3:07 PM ET inside Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Guasman to the mound. This season, he is 9-10 with a 3.63 ERA. Meanwhile, the Astros will have Cristian Javier on the mound. The right-hander has posted a 1-2 record with a 4.43 ERA this season.

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Betting Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -157; Astros +130.

Run Line / Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 favored

Over/Under (Total Runs): Set at 8.5 runs

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Injury report

Blue Jays

  • Bo Bichette, Sprained knee, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)
  • Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Nick Sandlin, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Robinson Piña, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Yimi García, Arthroscopic elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Lineup

  1. DH G. Springer R
  2. RF Nathan Lukes L
  3. 1B V. Guerrero R
  4. CF D. Varsho L
  5. C A. Kirk R
  6. 3B A. Barger L
  7. SS E. Clement R
  8. LF J. Loperfido L
  9. 2B A. Gimenez L

Astros

  • Josh Hader, Sprained shoulder, 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
  • Bennett Sousa, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Spencer Arrighetti, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
  • Kaleb Ort, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Luis Garcia, Elbow discomfort, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Pedro León, Sprained knee, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/19)
  • Hayden Wesneski, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Zach Dezenzo, Sprained hand, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Ronel Blanco, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • Brendan Rodgers, Strained oblique, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
  • Isaac Paredes, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL, Questionable for 2025 season
  • Brandon Walter, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  • John Rooney, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
  1. Expected Lineup
  2. SS Jeremy Pena R
  3. LF Y. Alvarez L
  4. 2B Jose Altuve R
  5. 3B C. Correa R
  6. RF J. Sanchez L
  7. DH V. Caratini S
  8. 1B C. Walker R
  9. C Yainer Diaz R
  10. CF Jake Meyers R

Blue Jays vs. Astros: Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays and the Astros are both leaders of their respective divisions, but their lead is getting shorter by the day. They both need a win to distance themselves from being dethroned.

The game should be a close one. Both starters have a really good handle on their command, so there will be no easy offerings. But considering home-field advantage, a healthier lineup relative to the Astros, and Kevin Gausman’s steadier performance, the Blue Jays have an edge.

Score Prediction: Toronto wins 5-4

Best Pick

  • Total Runs: Expect over 8.5 runs.
  • Bet on Blue Jays -1.5 run line
  • Kevin Gausman to limit the Astros to 3 or fewer earned runs.
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

