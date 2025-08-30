Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers' offense ran away with the series opener with a five-run sixth inning. They improved to 39-28 on the road, with an overall 84-52 record that keeps them the best team in MLB as leaders of the NL Central.
The Blue Jays' gap at the top of the AL East is down to just 3.0 games for the first time since the 22nd of July. They have a 78-57 record but are within 3.5 games of both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees hunting them down.
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 3:07 p.m. EDT at Rogers Centre
Money Line: Blue Jays -147, Brewers +122
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: In a domed stadium, not applicable
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Blue Jays
- Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (hand),
- Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle),
- Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Brewers
- Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain),
- Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle),
- Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique),
- Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb),
- Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),
- Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Blue Jays
- DH G. Springer R
- RF A. Barger L
- 1B V. Guerrero R
- SS Bo Bichette R
- CF D. Varsho L
- C A. Kirk R
- LF Nathan Lukes L
- 3B E. Clement R
- 2B A. Gimenez L
Brewers
- RF Sal Frelick L
- LF I. Collins S
- C W. Contreras R
- DH C. Yelich L
- 1B A. Vaughn R
- 3B Caleb Durbin R
- 2B Brice Turang L
- CF B. Perkins S
- SS A. Monasterio R
Blue Jays vs. Brewers Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction
Brewers will have Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.44 ERA) start on the mound against the Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.87 ERA). While Quinn Priester has a better record, he is 1-0 with a 4.29 ERA in the month of August with three no-decisions on the trot. Gausman, meanwhile, has a 1-3, 4.06 ERA record this month.
Both teams' last ten games have yielded 5 wins and are separated mostly by the Brewers (.263) having a better batting average compared to the Blue Jays (.249). William Contreras has a .930 OPS this month, while Brice Turang has 6 RBIs in the last 10 games for Milwaukee. Bo Bichette is hitting .450 in the last ten games for Toronto.
Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Brewers 3
Picks: Blue Jays ML (-147), Under 8.5 runs