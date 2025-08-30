Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers' offense ran away with the series opener with a five-run sixth inning. They improved to 39-28 on the road, with an overall 84-52 record that keeps them the best team in MLB as leaders of the NL Central.

Ad

The Blue Jays' gap at the top of the AL East is down to just 3.0 games for the first time since the 22nd of July. They have a 78-57 record but are within 3.5 games of both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees hunting them down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 3:07 p.m. EDT at Rogers Centre

Ad

Trending

Money Line: Blue Jays -147, Brewers +122

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: In a domed stadium, not applicable

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (hand),

Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle),

Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Brewers

Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain),

Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle),

Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique),

Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb),

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Blue Jays

DH G. Springer R RF A. Barger L 1B V. Guerrero R SS Bo Bichette R CF D. Varsho L C A. Kirk R LF Nathan Lukes L 3B E. Clement R 2B A. Gimenez L

Ad

Brewers

RF Sal Frelick L LF I. Collins S C W. Contreras R DH C. Yelich L 1B A. Vaughn R 3B Caleb Durbin R 2B Brice Turang L CF B. Perkins S SS A. Monasterio R

Blue Jays vs. Brewers Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Brewers will have Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.44 ERA) start on the mound against the Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.87 ERA). While Quinn Priester has a better record, he is 1-0 with a 4.29 ERA in the month of August with three no-decisions on the trot. Gausman, meanwhile, has a 1-3, 4.06 ERA record this month.

Ad

Both teams' last ten games have yielded 5 wins and are separated mostly by the Brewers (.263) having a better batting average compared to the Blue Jays (.249). William Contreras has a .930 OPS this month, while Brice Turang has 6 RBIs in the last 10 games for Milwaukee. Bo Bichette is hitting .450 in the last ten games for Toronto.

Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Brewers 3

Picks: Blue Jays ML (-147), Under 8.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More