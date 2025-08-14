  • home icon
  Blue Jays vs. Cubs: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 14, 2025 

Blue Jays vs. Cubs: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 14, 2025 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:30 GMT
Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Blue Jays and Cubs face off in the series decider on Thursday (Source: Getty Images)

It has been a closely fought series so far between the two contender teams. The Toronto Blue Jays took Game 1 at home in an emphatic 5-1 win before the Chicago Cubs stormed back to take Wednesday's game with a 4-1 margin.

The Cubs (68-51) have dropped the pressure on their NL Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a 7.5-game lead, but continue to lead the NL Wild Card race, 4.5 games ahead of the cutoff. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays (70-51) are pacing the AL East division, a healthy 4.5 games above second-place Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game 3: Betting Odds

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre

Money Line: Cubs (-113), Blue Jays (-106)

Total Runs: Over/Under 8.5 runs

Weather: In a domed stadium, not applicable

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Blue Jays

  • Mike Soroka: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Jameson Taillon: 15 Day IL (Calf),
  • Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Eli Morgan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Miguel Amaya: day-to-day (Leg)

Cubs

  • Yimi Garcia: 15 Day IL (Ankle),
  • Nick Sandlin: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Shane Bieber: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • George Springer: 7 Day IL (Head)
Expected Lineups

Blue Jays

  1. 1B M. Busch L
  2. RF Kyle Tucker L
  3. DH Seiya Suzuki R
  4. CF P. Crow-Armstrong L
  5. C Carson Kelly R
  6. LF Ian Happ S
  7. SS D. Swanson R
  8. 2B Nico Hoerner R
  9. 3B Matt Shaw R

Cubs

  1. LF D. Schneider R
  2. DH Ty France R
  3. 1B V. Guerrero R
  4. SS Bo Bichette R
  5. C A. Kirk R
  6. 2B E. Clement R
  7. 3B A. Barger L
  8. CF D. Varsho L
  9. RF Nathan Lukes L

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game 3: Picks and prediction

Max Scherzer (2-2, 4.21 ERA) returns to the mound for Toronto after his recent start, where he took the loss in the battle of the Hall of Famers against Clayton Kershaw last week. He will have an even tougher assignment against Cubs' rotation leader Matthew Boyd (11-5, 2.45 ERA).

While the Cubs' offense is the seventh best in the league with a .252 average, they are still far off the Blue Jays' pace, who lead the MLB with a .268 average while also striking out the least in games. Seyia Suzuki, Nico Hoerner lead the Cubs' batting columns, while it is the formidable duo of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the Blue Jays' charge.

Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Cubs 5

Picks: Cubs (-113), Over 8.5 runs

