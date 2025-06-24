Blue Jays vs. Guardians: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 24, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians are set to begin a three-game series on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Both teams are right in the middle of the Wild Card race in the AL, putting extra pressure on this matchup.
Toronto comes into this series with a 41-36 record, while Cleveland is slightly behind them at 39-37. The odds for the series opener have been announced, and it's time to make some predictions.
Blue Jays vs. Guardians prediction
Eric Lauer is going to be on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in this game, and he has gone 3-1 with a 2.29 ERA this season. The pitching has been carrying the Blue Jays, and Lauer will try to continue that trend.
Bo Bichette is having a big season at the plate for Toronto as he leads the team with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs. Bichette is going to need some help in this series, and the Blue Jays have some stars.
Logan Allen is going to be starting for the Cleveland Guardians, and he has been a solid starter this season. Allen has gone 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA this season, and he needs to slow down Bichette and the Blue Jays.
Jose Ramirez has been on a recent tear at the plate for the Guardians, and he now leads the team with 13 home runs and a .323 batting average. Look for this to be a great battle, but Toronto will win the series opener.
Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, Cleveland Guardians 4
Blue Jays vs. Guardians odds
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -120, Cleveland Guardians EVEN
Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+140), Guardians +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-135), Under 8.5 (+115)
Blue Jays vs. Guardians injuries
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Max Scherzer (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)
Daulton Varsho (OF): Late June or July (Left hamstring strain)
Yimi Garcia (RHP): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Bowden Francis (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Anthony Santander (OF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)
Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Ricky Tiedemann (LHP): Late 2025 (Tommy John surgery)
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right posterior deltoid strain)
Trevor Stephan (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL reconstruction surgery)
Erik Sabrowski (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)
Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)
John Means (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow UCL surgery)
Blue Jays vs. Guardians picks
Expect a very tight game in the series opener between these teams, but it will be the Toronto Blue Jays that escape with a victory.
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -120
Run Spread: Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+115)