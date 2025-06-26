Blue Jays vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 26, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians are set to wrap up a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. This is going to be a rubber match as each team has been able to pick up a victory.

Ad

The Blue Jays have improved to 42-37 with some solid play of late, while Cleveland is trying to get going at 40-38 on the year. Odds for the series finale are out, and it's now time to make some predictions.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Gausman is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to have veteran Kevin Gausman on the mound on Thursday, and he is trying to get his year turned around. Gausman has gone just 5-6 with a 4.60 ERA this season, but he is capable of being a much better pitcher overall.

Ad

Trending

George Springer and Bo Bichette are leading the offense for Toronto, but they have a whole lineup capable of doing some damage. Springer has now belted 11 home runs, while Bichette has driven in 48 runs.

Tanner Bibee will take the ball for the Cleveland Guardians, and he is 4-7 with a 3.86 ERA on the year. Bibee is capable of completely shutting down an opponent, but he just hasn't been consistent enough.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, but he just hasn't gotten enough help. Look for the Blue Jays to win the series finale and the overall series with a big win.

Ad

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, Cleveland Guardians 3

Blue Jays vs. Guardians odds

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays (EVEN), Cleveland Guardians (-120)

Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+165), Guardians +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-125), Under 7.5 (+105)

Blue Jays vs. Guardians injuries

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Daulton Varsho (OF): Late June/July (Left hamstring strain)

Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Yimi Garcia (RHP): Late June (Right shoulder impingement)

Bowden Francis (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Anthony Santander (OF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Ricky Tiedemann (LHP): Late 2025 (Tommy John surgery)

Ad

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

Erik Sabrowski (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Trevor Stephan (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL reconstruction surgery)

Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right posterior deltoid strain)

John Means (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow UCL surgery)

Andrew Walters (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat surgery)

Blue Jays vs. Guardians picks

This has been a very competitive series, but the Toronto Blue Jays will be the team to watch in the series finale.

Ad

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays EVEN

Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+165)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More