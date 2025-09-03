Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 3, 2025 

After a slugfest on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays will face off for Game 3 of their series on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. While Toronto is looking to solidify its AL East lead, the Reds are looking to dethrone the Mets from the final NL Wild Card spot.
Shane Bieber will make his third start for Toronto. He has been impressive despite returning from Tommy John surgery, having gone 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will send Zack Littell to the mound. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA this season.
Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 Betting Odds
Moneyline Odds:
Blue Jays: -158 to -165
Reds: +133 to +140
Run Line (1.5):
Blue Jays -1.5 at +104 to +105
Total Runs (O/U 8.5):
Over: -112 to -120
Under: -108 to -102
Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 Injury Report
Blue Jays
Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)
Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Nick Sandlin, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Robinson Piña, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Yimi García, Arthroscopic elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Lineup
- DH: George Springer (R)
- RF: Addison Barger (L)
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
- SS: Bo Bichette (R)
- CF: Daulton Varsho (L)
- C: Alejandro Kirk (R)
- LF: Nathan Lukes (L)
- 3B: Ernie Clement (R)
- 2B: Andrés Giménez (L)
Reds
Tyler Stephenson, Fractured thumb (left), 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
Chase Burns, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
Graham Ashcraft, Strained forearm, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
Brandon Williamson, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Julian Aguiar, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Rhett Lowder, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Tyler Callihan, Forearm surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Wade Miley, Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/15)
Ian Gibaut, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Carson Spiers, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Lineup
- CF: TJ Friedl (L)
- RF: Noelvi Marte (R)
- SS: Elly De La Cruz (S)
- LF/DH: Austin Hays (R)
- DH/LF: Gavin Lux (L)
- 1B: Sal Stewart (R)
- 2B: Matt McLain (R)
- 3B: Ke’Bryan Hayes (R)
- C: José Trevino (R)
Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 Prediction & Pick
Toronto's offense, boosted by Springer, Guerrero Jr. and Bichette, is firing on all cylinders. After draining Game 2, Cincinnati's pitching depth in Game 2 could turn the tide in favor of the home team. Expect Toronto to win by 1-2 runs.
Score Prediction: Toronto wins 6-4
Best Pick: Lean on over (8.5 total runs)