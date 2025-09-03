Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 3, 2025 

After a slugfest on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays will face off for Game 3 of their series on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. While Toronto is looking to solidify its AL East lead, the Reds are looking to dethrone the Mets from the final NL Wild Card spot.

Shane Bieber will make his third start for Toronto. He has been impressive despite returning from Tommy John surgery, having gone 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will send Zack Littell to the mound. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA this season.

Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 Betting Odds

Moneyline Odds:

Blue Jays: -158 to -165

Reds: +133 to +140

Run Line (1.5):

Blue Jays -1.5 at +104 to +105

Total Runs (O/U 8.5):

Over: -112 to -120

Under: -108 to -102

Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 Injury Report

Blue Jays

Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)

Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Nick Sandlin, Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Robinson Piña, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Yimi García, Arthroscopic elbow surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Lineup

DH: George Springer (R) RF: Addison Barger (L) 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) SS: Bo Bichette (R) CF: Daulton Varsho (L) C: Alejandro Kirk (R) LF: Nathan Lukes (L) 3B: Ernie Clement (R) 2B: Andrés Giménez (L)

Reds

Tyler Stephenson, Fractured thumb (left), 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

Chase Burns, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Graham Ashcraft, Strained forearm, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Brandon Williamson, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Julian Aguiar, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Rhett Lowder, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Tyler Callihan, Forearm surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Wade Miley, Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/15)

Ian Gibaut, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Carson Spiers, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Lineup

CF: TJ Friedl (L) RF: Noelvi Marte (R) SS: Elly De La Cruz (S) LF/DH: Austin Hays (R) DH/LF: Gavin Lux (L) 1B: Sal Stewart (R) 2B: Matt McLain (R) 3B: Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) C: José Trevino (R)

Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Toronto's offense, boosted by Springer, Guerrero Jr. and Bichette, is firing on all cylinders. After draining Game 2, Cincinnati's pitching depth in Game 2 could turn the tide in favor of the home team. Expect Toronto to win by 1-2 runs.

Score Prediction: Toronto wins 6-4

Best Pick: Lean on over (8.5 total runs)

