Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins split the first two games of the series, setting the stage for the finale on Wednesday at Rogers Center. While the Blue Jays will want to extend their dominance in the AL East standings with a potential win here, the Twins would want to ride back home with a win.
For the Blue Jays, Eric Lauer (8-2, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound. He’s 5-2 when starting while the team is 10-4 against the spread in his outings. Meanwhile, the Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.24 ERA), who is returning from illness, to the mound. Minnesota is 3-2 in its games as an underdog.
Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 Odds & Betting Trends
Moneyline: Blue Jays -180 | Twins +152
Run Line: Blue Jays –1.5 (+114) | Twins +1.5 (-137)
Total: 9 runs, Over: -114 | Under: -106
Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 Injury report
Blue Jays
Yimi García, Sprained ankle, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)
Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return
Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Starting Lineup
- DH G. Springer R
- RF A. Barger L
- 1B V. Guerrero R
- SS Bo Bichette R
- CF D. Varsho L
- C A. Kirk R
- LF Nathan Lukes L
- 3B E. Clement R
- 2B A. Gimenez L
Twins
Christian Vázquez, Shoulder infection, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return
David Festa, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
Anthony Misiewicz, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return
Simeon Woods Richardson, Illness, 15-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/15)
Pablo López, Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/21)
Alan Roden, Sprained thumb (left), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season
Expected Starting Lineup
- CF Byron Buxton R
- C Ryan Jeffers R
- 2B L. Keaschall R
- 3B Royce Lewis R
- RF Matt Wallner L
- SS Brooks Lee S
- 1B Kody Clemens L
- DH M. Gasper S
- LF A. Martin R
Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 Prediction & Pick
Toronto's potent offense should crack the deal for the home team here. It helps that someone like Eric Lauer is on the mound. The southpaw is coming off a strong outing against the Texas Rangers, and overcoming the Twins' offense should not be difficult.
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Twins 3
Betting Play: Back the Blue Jays (-1.5) and consider Under 9 runs for solid value.