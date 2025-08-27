  • home icon
  Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 

Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 06:39 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 27, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins split the first two games of the series, setting the stage for the finale on Wednesday at Rogers Center. While the Blue Jays will want to extend their dominance in the AL East standings with a potential win here, the Twins would want to ride back home with a win.

For the Blue Jays, Eric Lauer (8-2, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound. He’s 5-2 when starting while the team is 10-4 against the spread in his outings. Meanwhile, the Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.24 ERA), who is returning from illness, to the mound. Minnesota is 3-2 in its games as an underdog.

Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 Odds & Betting Trends

Moneyline: Blue Jays -180 | Twins +152

Run Line: Blue Jays –1.5 (+114) | Twins +1.5 (-137)

Total: 9 runs, Over: -114 | Under: -106

Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 Injury report

Blue Jays

Yimi García, Sprained ankle, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Angel Bastardo, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Alek Manoah, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (7/14)

Anthony Santander, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Bowden Francis, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL, No timetable for return

Ryan Burr, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Starting Lineup

  1. DH G. Springer R
  2. RF A. Barger L
  3. 1B V. Guerrero R
  4. SS Bo Bichette R
  5. CF D. Varsho L
  6. C A. Kirk R
  7. LF Nathan Lukes L
  8. 3B E. Clement R
  9. 2B A. Gimenez L

Twins

Christian Vázquez, Shoulder infection, 10-Day IL, No timetable for return

David Festa, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Anthony Misiewicz, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL, No timetable for return

Simeon Woods Richardson, Illness, 15-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/15)

Pablo López, Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL, Rehab assignment (8/21)

Alan Roden, Sprained thumb (left), 60-Day IL, Out for 2025 season

Expected Starting Lineup

  1. CF Byron Buxton R
  2. C Ryan Jeffers R
  3. 2B L. Keaschall R
  4. 3B Royce Lewis R
  5. RF Matt Wallner L
  6. SS Brooks Lee S
  7. 1B Kody Clemens L
  8. DH M. Gasper S
  9. LF A. Martin R

Blue Jays vs. Twins: Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Toronto's potent offense should crack the deal for the home team here. It helps that someone like Eric Lauer is on the mound. The southpaw is coming off a strong outing against the Texas Rangers, and overcoming the Twins' offense should not be difficult.

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Twins 3

Betting Play: Back the Blue Jays (-1.5) and consider Under 9 runs for solid value.

