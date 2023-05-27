MLB Network broadcaster Bob Costas landed himself in huge trouble after some on-air comments on Chicago Clubs righthander Pedro Strop after a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Furthermore, Costas also revealed that he had arranged for a meeting with Pedro Strop to apologise for the inappropriate comments he made earlier.

Strop only threw six of his 18 pitches in the eighth inning of Friday's game, allowing one run over the course of three-quarters of an inning. Strop was removed from the game by Cubs manager Joe Maddon, and Costas criticised both his play and a hand motion that appeared to indicate upward.

Costas said, “Strop is on his way out, pointing toward the heavens. We can only ask, or wonder, that he is asking some departed relative for forgiveness for this atrocious performance.”

Later, the apology did take place on the following Sunday as the Cubs were staying at a hotel in St. Louis. Later, Strop described Costas as "a good dude."

Pedro Strop accepts the apology of Bob Costas

After Bob Costas apologised to Petro Strop for his wrong choice of words, Strop went on to accept his apology. On the following Sunday, the two met in person in the hotel lobby of the team's residence in St. Louis. Costas had made the request by calling a Cubs media relations representative, and Strop handled the unpleasant situation with grace.

Pedro Strop alongside Bob Costa

Strop, at the Busch Stadium, said, “Everybody makes mistakes”.

During the game against the Cardinals on a Friday night, Costas became viral on social media. People took to Instagram to support Strops.

Strops said, “That night, I didn’t know anything about it until I got into my room. I was just laying in bed and then my Instagram was blowing up, people saying to me: ‘Hey, just don’t worry about what Bob said’".

In the eighth inning, Strop was unable to hold onto a 2-1 lead after giving up a leadoff home run to St. Louis pinch-hitter Greg Garcia, hitting one batter and walking another. In the end, the Cardinals defeated the Cubs in the 10th inning. Strop, a typically brilliant reliever and consistently one of the friendliest and cheeriest members of the team, learned of Costas' reaction following the team's 3-2 defeat.

