Bobby Witt Jr. drops 1-word reaction to teammate Maikel Garcia’s 2025 performance

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are looking more and more like the team that made the postseason last year after a dominant 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Royals, sweeping Chicago in the four-game series.
The Royals shortstop, who had a slow start to the season with a modest April compared to his high standards, had the first fou-hit game of the season on Thursday. However, Bobby Witt Jr. praised fellow infielder Maikel Garcia after the series sweep.
Witt shared a graphic in his Instagram story, highlighting Garcia's stellar performances at the plate in 2025. Since April 20, Garciaeads the American League in hits, is second in batting average to Aaron Judge, third in OPS and second in steals.
"Him," Witt captioned his Instagram story.
Garcia went 2-for-5 on Friday with a two-run triple in the fifth inning. He is batting .326 for the season with four home runs and 17 RBIs. Bobby Witt Jr. was at his sublime best in Chicago's thrashing in the series finale as the five-tool player had four hits, drove in two runs, two RBIs and two steals.
Bobby Witt Jr. sends strong message after Royals' sweep of Chicago
The Royals have won nine of their last 10 games and 15 of their last 17 since April 20. Bobby Witt Jr., who has been pivotal in the team's winning stretch, said this is not a run but just how the team wants to play consistently.
“We [know] what we can do,” Witt Jr. said after his first four-hit game of the season. “I don’t feel like it’s a roll. ... We’re playing our Royals baseball, and that’s just how it’s going to be.”
The Royals shortstop's two steals on Thursday took his tally to 13 for the season, only behind Oneil Cruz (15), Luis Robert Jr. (15) and Elly De La Cruz (14).
While last year's AL MVP runner-up is doing his thing on the plate, the Royals rotation has been lights out over the last few weeks. They have a MLB-best 1.97 ERA in 17 games since April 20 and Thursday's shutout win was another example of their dominance from the mound.