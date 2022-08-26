Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The American League East showdown between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays takes place at Fenway Park on Friday, August 26. Both teams have been battling it out in the East, and this is the start of three successive games between them. Who will come out on top?

The home side is coming into this game in abysmal form, having lost their last four straight games, including three in a row against the Blue Jays. Their overall record this season reads 60-65, putting them at the bottom of the AL East standings.

The away side, however, come into this contest in outstanding form, having won seven of their last eight games. They have won their last six games straight, including an 11-1 drubbing of the Los Angeles Angles on Wednesday. They currently sit second behind the New York Yankees in the AL East with a 69-55 record.

The best performer for the Boston side this season has been Rafael Devers, who leads the team in batting average (.299) and home runs (25). Boston has the seventh-highest team batting average (.254). The home side has been struggling with injury issues as well, with the likes of Eric Hosmer, Tanner Houck, Trevor Story, James Paxton, and Nathan Eovaldi all sidelined.

The best performers for the Rays this season have been Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena, leading the team in batting average (.277) and home runs (17), respectively. The Rays have the third-highest ERA (3.29) in the league this season. The visitors also have injury concerns, with the likes of Mike Zunino, Kevin Kiermaier, Yonny Chirinos, and Andrew Kittredge all out with long-term injuries.

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox

Date and Time: Friday, August 26, 7:10p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

"Game-tying knock from Jarren Duran!" - Red Sox

Rafael Devers: Crucial performer for the Boston Red Sox

Picks for the Game:

The top picks for the game are Michael Wacha for the home team at (8-1) and JT Chargois for the Rays at (1-0).

Betting Odds:

Team MoneyLine Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox -125 -1.5 under 8.5 Tampa Bay Rays +108 +1.5 over 8.5

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays final Prediction:

The away side is at an obvious disadvantage at (+108). The home side look the favorites to win this contest at (-1.5) and moneyline at (-125). They look to be running away with a win at home.

Our prediction - Boston will get the tightly contested victory.

RED SOX: -1.5

