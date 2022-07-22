"Both Astro fans" "Can’t decide which one i hate more" - MLB Twitter reacts to the odd bromance between MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Hip Hop artist Travis Scott 

Perhaps the wackiest relationship in the MLB is the friendship between commissioner Rob Manfred and famous hip-hop artist Travis Scott. The age difference and difference in the profession make this really odd.

Travis Scott has been famous for quite a while now. He started his rap career in Houston back in 2011 and gained stardom in 2014. Since marrying into the Jenner/Kardashian family, he is now more of a public figure, and tends to hang with the biggest celebrities. Many have fallen away since the 2021 crowd-storming incident at his Astroworld concert, which resulted in multiple deaths.

Rob Manfred took over as the commissioner of the MLB in January of 2015. His tenure has been shrouded in controversy. As baseball has experienced a decline in viewership, many have called on Manfred to do something to change the game. However, he has yet to make any major changes, and many fans are disappointed with his leadership.

Manfred and Scott were seen together sharing box seats at this year's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. As soon as these pictures were leaked, fans found them on Twitter and started to speculate why the two were friends.

Both are highly controversial, and many fans expressed hated for the two.

It was odd to see these two hanging out at the All-Star Game.

Rob Manfred on the possible expansion of the MLB

Rob Manfred's name has been in headlines for a completely different reason lately.

There has been speculation for years that Major League Baseball might expand. The last expansion was in 1998 and brought the Arizona Diamondbacks and the then Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Both teams have been successful, with the Diamondbacks winning a World Series just four seasons after, in 2001. Tampa has also been successful, having made World Series appearances in 2008 and 2020.

When asked about a possible expansion, Rob Manfred said that situations with existing baseball teams need to be fixed first. One issue he is referring to is the Oakland Athletics. They are battling the Washington Nationals for last place in the league. On top of that, their stadium is in shambles, and they have had by far the lowest attendance in the MLB this year. They are considering a relocation to Las Vegas.

Although another expansion would be really cool to see, it looks like Major League Baseball is just not there yet. Maybe we could see something in the future.

