Brad Bohannon salary: Breaking down tainted Alabama coach's contract

Brad Bohannon, the now former head baseball coach at the University of Alabama, was making a substantial salary before being fired amid a betting scandal investigation.

Bohannon had signed a four-year contract extension in June 2021 that would have paid him $275,000 annualy through the 2024 season in base salary, plus a "talent fee" of $200,000+ per year, making his total contract worth $2.05 million. However, due to the ongoing investigation, the university decided to terminate his contract, meaning he is not entitled to a severance pay.

ESPN @espn Brad Bohannon's firing came three days after suspicious wagering was detected on the Crimson Tide's game at LSU on April 28, prompting multiple states to suspend betting on Alabama baseball. es.pn/3pbEJc9 Brad Bohannon's firing came three days after suspicious wagering was detected on the Crimson Tide's game at LSU on April 28, prompting multiple states to suspend betting on Alabama baseball. es.pn/3pbEJc9 https://t.co/LfPuSP4nov

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What was Brad Bohannon’s betting scandal?

The betting scandal that led to Brad Bohannon’s firing reportedly involved him placing wagers on college baseball games, including games that his own team played in. According to reports, Bohannon placed bets through a third-party website, which is a violation of NCAA rules. While the extent of his involvement in the scandal is still being investigated, the university decided that his actions were serious enough to warrant immediate termination.

The betting scandal involved Brad Bohannon placing bets on college baseball games.

Bohannon was the head coach at Alabama since 2018 and had helped lead the team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Before coming to Alabama, he had spent several years as an assistant coach at other universities, including Kentucky and Auburn.

While Bohannon’s salary was certainly substantial, it is important to note that head coaches of major college sports programs often earn large salaries. In fact, according to a recent report by USA Today, the average salary for head coaches of college baseball teams in the SEC was over $800,000 in 2021.

The fallout from Bohannon’s firing and the betting scandal investigation is still ongoing. The university has not yet named an interim head coach for the baseball team, and it is unclear how the team‘s performance will be affected by the recent developments. However, one thing is certain: the scandal serves as a reminder of the importance of integrity in sports and the potential consequences that can arise from violating institutional rules.

Brad Bohannon’s salary was certainly significant, but it ultimately became a moot point when he was fired amid the betting scandal investigation. While the situation is undoubtedly unfortunate for everyone involved, it underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of college sports and upholding NCAA rules and regulations.

Poll : 0 votes