Brandon Woodruff injury update: When is Brewers pitcher expected to return?

Brandon Woodruff suffered a shoulder injury in the matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7.

The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher was to be sidelined for two weeks, but the team recently revealed that their talisman will not make a recovery in the given timeframe.

The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 15-day injury list with shoulder inflammation a day after their clash against the Cardinals. However, there is still no update on when he will return to action for Milwaukee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reports confirmed that Woodruff suffered a subscapularis strain in his shoulder and needs more time to recover. The pitcher felt some discomfort against St. Louis and his velocity began to drop before he exited the game.

Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy After peaking at 98.5 mph in the first inning of his last start against the Cardinals, Brandon Woodruff's velocity began to slip. "I knew something wasn't right, but my stuff was was still was still good so I didn't really know what to think of it." After peaking at 98.5 mph in the first inning of his last start against the Cardinals, Brandon Woodruff's velocity began to slip. "I knew something wasn't right, but my stuff was was still was still good so I didn't really know what to think of it." https://t.co/ZSz5329VDy

Woodruff was unavailable for the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. Moreover, it doesn't seem as if he will return to the starting roster anytime soon.

It's safe to say that the Brewers are being extra cautious with their premier pitcher. However, Milwaukee will be hoping for Woodruff to recover well as he is crucial to their ambitions of making the playoffs.

Brandon Woodruff not too stressed about shoulder injury

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff

While speaking to reporters last week, Brandon Woodruff didn’t sound too worried. If anything, the Milwaukee pitcher is hoping to make a comeback sooner rather than later. The two-time All-Star said:

"The injury happened in the very first part of the season. If this was something that happened during the midseason, All-Star break, right before or after that time, I would probably end up being done, to be honest, for the season. So that's a positive. It's one of those things that just is what it is. You deal with it."

Despite Woodruff's absence, the Brewers have looked impressive. They currently sit second in the NL Central table with 16 wins and nine defeats.

They will begin their three-match home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 29.

Poll : 0 votes