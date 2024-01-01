"Breggy don’t leave us" - Astros fans manifest Alex Bregman's continued presence in Houston on his New Year's post with wife Reagan

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman shared a loving post with his wife Reagan Howard on Instagram on New Year's Eve. A post before that showed Alex with his wife and their daughter, wishing everyone happy holidays.

"Happy New Year! BIG 2024 ahead!" - abreg_1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros fans took to Instagram to voice their admiration and liking for Alex Bregman and his family. Many manifested asking more of Alex as the commentors poured their heartfelt love for the star third baseman.

Fan reactions to Bregman's New Year post

"Make it a happier new year for all your ASTROS family and fans never leave us please. Have a wonderful New Year 2024" -galalanda1

"happy new year to you both! y’all are a blessing, thankful for yall!" - alexispedraza93

"Breggy don't leave us" - luisrod_27_10

"Let’s Go!!! 2024 it’s time again we let some other team 2023 but it’s our year Go Astros !!!" - genraqrol

"Happy New Year" - dorsiharrington

"Cannot wait for the new season!!" - angela.farek

"Happy New Year!" - judykoudssi

"2024 is gonna be like no other!!!!" - suzi_jae

"Happy 2024 Alex to you and your family! Please stay lmao" - thisgirllovescandles

"Happy New Years to you and the Family" - tottyline.ed

After the 2024 season, Bregman and star second baseman Jose Altuve will be free agents. However, the Astros are all out to win the World Series again after coming up just short in 2023 of their fifth American League pennant in seven years.

Alex Bregman will be hopeful for his third Fall Classic title next season

In 2019, Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Astros, which he will finish with a $28.5 million salary this season. After eight seasons with the Astros, 29-year-old Bregman—a two-time All-Star—has a .274 average, 165 home runs and 588 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"On this date five years ago Alex Bregman hit his 1st career walk off home run to send the Astros to a 7-6 victory against the Blue Jays. The pitcher: Ryan Tepera" - astros_dude

The Astros, who had Bregman, Altuve and Tucker in their lineup, advanced to the American League Championship Series for the sixth time in a row the previous season before losing to the Texas Rangers in seven games in the World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.